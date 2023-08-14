The football season is here, and you can smell it — as if the aroma of roasted green chiles does more than signal the coming of fall.

This weekend will be filled with excitement in the stands at many football fields in New Mexico as the 2023 season kicks off Thursday. As The New Mexican continues its tour of Northern New Mexico football teams, why not give pigskin fans some more food for thought — like a list of the top 10 players to watch for this season?

Santa Fe High senior quarterback Michael Abeyta is coming off a torn right ACL he sustained after just two games in 2022. He has shown leadership and command of the offense in the offseason, but his performance will determine the Demons’ fate as they try to rebound from an injury-plagued 1-9 season.

1. Michael Abyeta, QB, Santa Fe High

D03_SFNM_d90267d2-5267-11ed-abbd-8bda2997a200

St. Michael’s junior running back Cole Sandoval has big shoes to fill, as he replaces Marcus Leyba as the lead rushing option. He was second on the team in rushing last year (267 yards) but should see those numbers explode this season.
081222 jw westvegas 2.jpg

West Las Vegas junior C.J. Perea is one of the top quarterbacks in Class 3A and perhaps the best in Northern New Mexico. He already has a pair of 2,000-yard passing seasons, but his ultimate goal is to lead the Dons to a District 2-3A title and a shot at claiming the 3A crown.
D03_SFNM_af681d3e-2bf4-11ed-954e-7f7e8e67ac74

Santa Fe High junior Bryce Melton exploded onto the prep scene as a sprinter in track and field, but he will be counted on to provide a speed element on the football field this year. He only had six catches a season ago, but an improved offense should open the field up for the wide receiver.
100822 jw robertson stmike football8.jpg

Las Vegas Robertson sophomore Jesse James Gonzales did plenty of damage on the ground, but his role could change to quarterback for the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals hope the position change works like it did for his older brother, 2022 Cardinals graduate Mathew Gonzales.
Capital senior running back Joseph Rodriguez will be a key piece of the Jaguars’ offense as they try to replace the dual-threat production of former quarterback Julian Muñoz.
111222_JG_MikeV.Thoreau4.jpg

St. Michael's senior Matthias Duran can do a little bit of everything. Last year, he was a key member of the Horsemen offensive line and even ran the ball, as evidenced by this 70-yard touchdown run against Thoreau last season. Duran's role could be anywhere, which might benefit St. Michael's in 2023.
073123_LS_CHSFootball_5_RGB.jpg

Capital junior Deaven Montaño is not the dual-threat option Julian Muñoz was, but he has a strong arm and a good understanding off the Jaguars offense. Capital’s goal is to utilize more of its skill players, but Montaño will be the one pulling the trigger on who gets the ball.

