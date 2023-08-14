The football season is here, and you can smell it — as if the aroma of roasted green chiles does more than signal the coming of fall.
This weekend will be filled with excitement in the stands at many football fields in New Mexico as the 2023 season kicks off Thursday. As The New Mexican continues its tour of Northern New Mexico football teams, why not give pigskin fans some more food for thought — like a list of the top 10 players to watch for this season?
1. Michael Abyeta, QB, Santa Fe High
Abeyta showed glimpses of his talent in the first two games of the 2022 season before tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament. He threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Albuquerque West Mesa, offering a tease of what might come in his senior year.
Abeyta has a good arm and worked hard at learning the Demons’ offense. With the receiving options at his disposal in Bryce Melton and Juan Ortiz, Abeyta could be primed for a breakthrough season.
2. Cole Sandoval, RB, St. Michael’s
Nothing helps ease a new quarterback into his role like a good ground attack. Sandoval, a junior, will be called upon to take pressure off of Horsemen quarterback Reed Bass, who steps in for Zach Martinez. He also has big shoes to fill, as he takes over Marcus Leyba’s role as the lead back. Sandoval is quick and added strength in the offseason.
And what better way to announce your presence with authority than by aiming for the 1,000-yard rushing mark? That hasn’t happened in seven seasons for the Horsemen.
3. C.J. Perea, QB, West Las Vegas
Already a two-year starter behind center, the junior might not only be the best quarterback in Class 3A but maybe in the North. His strong arm, big frame and surprising nimbleness make him a dual threat for defenses, but he is at his best slinging the ball around the field.
Perea already has a pair of 2,000-yard passing seasons, so the next step might be flirting with the 3,000-yard mark. But he is focused on a bigger goal — winning the program’s first District 2-3A title in 20 years and its first state championship.
4. Bryce Melton, WR, Santa Fe High
Melton exploded onto the prep athletic scene by winning the 100 and 200-meter races at the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships in May, but the junior could have an even better encore on the football field. The speed is evident, and he will have a quarterback in Abeyta to get him the ball — which the state caught a glimpse of in last year’s season opener against Albuquerque West Mesa when they connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass.
With the Mustangs coming to Santa Fe on Friday night, why not repeat that performance and hope it continues for the rest of the season?
5. Melaki Gutierrez, WR, Los Alamos
Just like in track, you can’t mention Melton within mentioning Gutierrez. The junior gives the Hilltoppers a deep threat who was good enough to garner second-team Class 5A All-State honors a season ago after registering 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Whoever Los Alamos chooses at quarterback — senior Zach Stidham or junior Kyle Evenhaus — will be tempted to find Gutierrez often this season.
6. Jesse James Gonzales, QB/RB, Las Vegas Robertson
If the career path from running back to quarterback worked for one Gonzales, why not another? Following in the path of his brother and 2022 graduate Mathew Gonzales, Jesse James is coming off a freshman season in which he ran for more than 800 yards and scored nine touchdowns for the Cardinals.
With Ace Gonzalez graduating, it seems the younger Gonzales is primed to step in as the Cardinals’ starting signal caller. It worked with Mathew, who led the Cardinals to the 2021 state title behind his talented arm and legs.
7. Joseph Rodriguez, RB, Capital
The Jaguars were dealt a blow when junior Juan Muñoz transferred to Rio Rancho Cleveland. Fortunately, they have quite a few playmakers to offset the graduation of quarterback Julian Muñoz. Rodriguez, a senior, has the most experience, having rushed for 195 yards and adding another 105 receiving.
He is short, but quick and gives junior quarterback Deaven Montaño a reliable option, whether it’s by handoff or on short passes.
8. Mathias Duran, RB/DE, St. Michael’s
What role will the senior Horsemen play? He lined up in the backfield in the preseason, but he also was a key lineman on last year’s 3A runner-up team. At least he will be a stalwart on the defensive line, where the 5-foot-9, 207-pounder registered 26 tackles and a sack from that position.
He probably is the most talented athlete on the
St. Michael’s roster, which makes it hard to figure out where he might play this year. It also might make it a challenge for opposing teams to game-plan for him.
9. Alex Chavez, QB, Española Valley
Chavez is another runner-turned-passer. A year ago, he offset a passing game that churned out almost 200 yards per game with 711 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Now, he is the one behind center, but don’t expect much to change.
With a big offensive line that averages around 240 pounds, the Sundevils will look to run. And Chavez will call on himself a lot.
10. Deaven Montaño, QB, Capital
Nobody ever wants to be the guy to replace “The Guy,” but Montaño will be the one to take on the task of replacing the dual-threat Julian Muñoz. He might not be as dynamic a runner, but Montaño has a strong arm with better accuracy. The Jaguars are trying to diversify the offense, and that will require Montaño to find as many weapons as possible if Capital wants to challenge for a spot in the Class 6A playoffs.