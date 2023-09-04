How the list of top fall prep head coaches looks compared to what it would have looked like in 2021.
In just two years, we’ve had to cross off the cross-country power couple of Rob and Kathy Hipwood, who led Los Alamos to 29 team titles and 14 individual crowns for the boys and girls teams. Former Santa Fe High/St. Michael’s/Monte del Sol volleyball coach Chela Butler also decided to call it a career. Santa Fe Prep said farewell to boys soccer head man Hersch Wilson after a 15-year stint, and Tim Host is off and running with the Wildcats of Deming after almost a decade at Academy for Technology and the Classics.
All that means is there is room for fresh faces in our countdown of the top 10 active fall coaches in Northern New Mexico:
1. Leroy Gonzalez, football, Las Vegas Robertson
It’s not that he is the architect of a Cardinals program that has six Class 3A championship appearances and two titles. It’s not that he has the upper hand against longtime St. Michael’s foe Joey Fernandez in the head-to-head matchup (9-5 since 2010).
When you can do what he’s done while going through dialysis on a weekly basis for the past five years, it’s pretty impressive.
Gonzalez has not yet ventured onto the sidelines this year as he recovers from surgery due to spinal stenosis. Still, 118 wins and three blue trophies helped bolster the argument for the top spot on this list.
2. Joey Fernandez, football, St. Michael’s
Of course it was going to come down to a Robertson-St. Michael’s showdown.
Fernandez has accomplished plenty in his 21-year career (three state titles, seven championship appearances, 181 wins, five district titles) that puts him head and shoulders above the rest of the pack. He has proven he can win games in a multitude of ways and he only has one losing record (4-6 in 2019) during his time at his alma mater.
3. Valerie Sandoval, volleyball, St. Michael’s
Yeah, Sandoval has had plenty of talent to work with since she took over the program in 2018, but good coaches utilize what they have.
All Sandoval has done is guide the Lady Horsemen to a 97-22 record, four appearances in the 3A finals and a pair of titles in her first five seasons.
Early-season returns on the 2023 edition at St. Michael’s indicates it is the team to beat yet again in its class, but this year’s team could make an argument by the end of the season it is the best ever to don the blue and white.
4. Chris Eadie, boys soccer, Santa Fe High
Eadie already established himself as a solid coach after a 10-year stint with the Demons from 1997-2006 as he battled the titans of Albuquerque teams (La Cueva, Eldorado and Sandia, in particular).
His second go-around has proven much more successful.
Since taking over in 2019, Santa Fe High is 52-19-4 with a District 5-5A title, the program’s first 5A title in 2021 and an appearance in the 5A semifinals as an encore.
5. Stacy Fulgenzi, volleyball, West Las Vegas
While she is resurrecting the Lady Dons program as she enters her third season there, Fulgenzi was the architect of Robertson’s wildly successful six-year run that began with her hire in 2016.
It helped that she had a pair of daughters in Brandelyn and Lauren Fulgenzi as staples of the program, but the Lady Cardinals reached the finals three times under her and won the 2019 3A title.
Her magic is working at West Las Vegas, as the Lady Dons are 2-1 and could be a dark horse candidate in the 2-3A race.
6. Lenny Gurule, cross-country, St. Michael’s
What a strange parallel between Gurule and Fernandez. Both started coaching their respective fall sports in 2003, and both came away with state hardware in their first year (Fernandez won in football, Gurule was runner-up in cross-country).
Oh, and they both are a part of a wildly successful track and field program, but that’s for another time.
St. Michael’s has six team titles (four girls, two boys) and nine individual champions under Gurule. He could add a 10th with eighth grade phenom Chloe Greico, as she steps in for an injured Raylee Hunt, a two-time champion herself.
7. Bill Moon, football, Santa Fe Indian School
Moon does not have a trophy case full of state titles. No, he is a builder — and in some cases, a rebuilder — of programs and has the receipts to prove it.
His 121-179-1 record might seem unimpressive, but consider the first two years he compiled at the six programs he piloted (Capital twice, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe High, Española Valley, SFIS). Those teams went 24-96 in that stretch; 97-83-1 from Year 3 onward with seven playoff appearances and six district titles at Capital.
SFIS might be his toughest challenge yet, but Moon has proven resilient, if not stubborn.
8. Ben Sanchez, cross-country, Peñasco
Sanchez is an under-the-radar selection here, for his success as well as his longevity. Now entering his 30th season as a coach, most of them at Peñasco, Sanchez developed a program that is consistently competitive during his tenure.
Success has come over the past decade, as Peñasco has accumulated five team titles and six individual champions. His girls squad is trying for a three-peat in Class 1A/3A, while junior Jude Martinez aims to keep the boys individual crown at the school for the fourth straight season.
9. Art Abreu Jr., football, Taos
The son of legendary Robertson head coach Art Abreu Sr., the junior Abreu has made a name for himself on the gridiron in nine years with the Tigers.
He brought a state title to the town in 2018 and owns a 51-26 record during his tenure.
Last year might have been his best coaching job, coaxing a 10-2 record and the program’s first district title in more than a decade despite not having a home field and enduring an investigation into claims of verbal and physical abuse.
10. Justin Najaka, girls soccer, Santa Fe High
Najaka has been a coaching presence in Santa Fe for almost 25 years who inherited a talented bunch at Santa Fe High in 2021. His addition jump-started the program, which went 19-2, won the District 5-5A title and earned the No. 5 seed in the 5A bracket.
The Demonettes followed that with a 14-6-2 record and a journey to the 5A quarterfinals — the furthest advancement in the program’s history.
Not that this was Najaka’s first foray into prep soccer — he started the Monte del Sol girls program from 2005-10 before focusing on club soccer in between stops.
Santa Fe High is off to a 5-0 start and will likely be a force to be reckoned with in 5-5A.