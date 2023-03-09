One.
When Tohatchi sophomore guard WynterRose Sheka heard that number — as in the number of turnovers her team had in the fourth quarter of a Class 3A semifinal against defending champion Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday morning — her jaw dropped.
Her head coach, Tanisha Bitsoi, uttered, “Wow,” when she heard the stat.
“Whee,” exclaimed junior guard Brooke Badonie.
Their collective shock wasn’t because they didn’t believe they could maintain their composure in the face of near-relentless defensive pressure by the Lady Cardinals. It was that they had done that good of a job.
Playing a team that seemed to impose its will on opponents for the entire season, Tohatchi didn’t flinch against 3A’s top seed, and their reward was an equally unflinching 51-39 win in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
The No. 4 Lady Cougars (23-9) will take on No. 3 Santa Fe Indian School for the 3A title at 3 p.m. Friday in The Pit.
They will bring a championship mentality that was tested, but never bested, against a Lady Cardinals team determined to defend their crown. In a nip-and-tuck affair in which the lead changed hands six times in the second half, the Lady Cougars were calm and cool as Robertson’s frustration at not getting precious turnovers that led to easy buckets began to grow.
“They outplayed us in every aspect,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jose “Majic” Medina said. “We had some game goals that we put down before every game, and they blew them out of the water against us.”
One of those categories was steals. The Lady Cardinals (28-2) came into the game averaging 14.5 steals per game, but managed just five for the game. Forced to find points in the half-court, Robertson struggled against the Lady Cougars’ 1-2-2 zone defense, hitting just 13 of 30 shots inside the 3-point arc and going a paltry 2-for-19 from deep.
Tohatchi, which had 15 turnovers at the half, committed just six in the second half and only three after committing three turnovers in its first four possessions of the second half.
Those miscues helped the Lady Cardinals to a 28-25 lead when Mistidawn Roybal hit a pair of free throws with 5:56 left in the third.
The next time Robertson scored, though, came almost three minutes later on an Alexis Pacheco jumper in the paint. That drew the Lady Cardinals to within 32-30 with 2:59 left in the quarter. Open looks were hard to come by in the second half, as the Lady Cougars held them to just 6-for-25 shooting.
“They just clogged the middle,” Roybal said glumly, with her eyes still red from the tears that flowed after the game.
Robertson was still in the game in the fourth quarter, when Lovely Allemand hit a 15-footer from the baseline to give her team a 38-37 lead with 7:09 left.
But that was the last field goal the Lady Cardinals hit, going 0-for-10 the rest of the way and only getting a Roybal free throw with 1:16 to cut a growing Tohatchi lead to 48-39.
The Lady Cougars rode the size of Badonie, as the 5-foot-5 guard consistently took Pacheco off the dribble and into the paint. She scored four straight points (two free throws and a layup) to open the quarter that gave Tohatchi a 39-38 lead it never lost.
Then Kaina Bia stole the ball in Robertson’s paint, and dribbled around several swarming Lady Cardinals before finding an open lane and scoring a layup to give the Lady Cougars a 41-38 lead with 5:33 left. But the next 2:39 were filled with tension as neither side could score.
Roybal had four looks inside for a crucial bucket, but came up empty. Tohatchi missed a shot and Bia missed a free throw. Roybal’s last miss led to a Badonie rebound and a foul. She hit two free throws for a 43-38 lead with 2:54 left, and the parade to the free-throw line began.
The Lady Cougars finished the game connecting on 10 of 14 free throws to seal the win.
Bitsoi and Medina acknowledged they both knew that a two-possession lead at that point for Tohatchi would be huge, which added to the desperation on both sides.
“You work all year, executing your offenses,” Medina said. “We shoot for 30, 40 minutes in practice. For those shots to not fall at this point in the season, it’s tough.”
“They kept trying to pound that ball [inside],” Bitsoi said. “I’m like, ‘If they hit a 3, I’m gonna live with it,’ but I didn’t’ want them to pound-pound-pound.”
In the process, the Lady Cougars became the first 3A team to beat the Lady Cardinals since Navajo Prep did it in the 2021 3A title game.
In between that span was a 56-1 mark and a 3A title last season. Robertson was clearly at the head of the class of 3A, but Medina said it has been a pleasure coaching his players, of which only three are seniors.
Roybal concurred with that sentiment.
“It’s a lot of fun — the team, great girls,” said Roybal, one of the departing seniors. “It was not the outcome we wanted, but I feel like we fought till the end.”
But one was truly a lonely number for the Lady Cardinals.