The Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves were a victim of too many “too’s” Tuesday night.
Tohatchi was too big.
Its defense was too tough.
SFIS was too cold because of it.
In short, the Lady Cougars were too good in a Class 3A quarterfinal in the Santa Ana Star Center. Tohatchi was cooly efficient against the Lady Braves, much like it was when the two teams met for the championship of Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament in December.
Thanks to 17 points from post Montana Soto, a defense that forced SFIS to shoot 21.4 percent and 28 in the paint by the team overall, the Lady Cougars rolled to a 56-39 win to reach the semifinals. They play No. 2 Tularosa at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the Star Center in another rematch from earlier in the season.
And just like Tohatchi’s 50-38 win in December over SFIS, defense was at the forefront of Lady Braves head coach Patricia Chavez’s mind.
“They’re really aggressive,” Chavez said. “They really come at you. We shot 17 percent in that first half. Shooting like that — 3-for-17; field-goal percentage [from] 3-point, 1-for-8; free throws, 3-for-4 — I think we got good looks; we just didn’t settle and hit the good shot.
“I was hoping we’d hit a couple of good ones early to get us going because I think that does help our momentum. When we don’t, we start thinking too much.”
The Lady Braves’ brains must have been working overtime by the start of the fourth quarter. They made just six of 35 shots from the field by that point, which was marginally better than their 5-for-33 start in the first game.
SFIS (22-8) was 0-for-the-third-quarter, missing all seven shots and needing to hit four free throws just to record points.
Still, it was a 30-20 game after SFIS senior Iris Emery went 1-for-2 at the line with 7:18 left. Opportunities arose through the next 2:25, but the Lady Braves missed three shots and turned the ball over in the next four possessions.
SFIS regretted those missed chances when Lady Cougars wing Cameron Tsosie knocked down a 3 from the left corner with 4:55 left in the quarter for a 33-20 lead. Tohatchi (22-7) went on a decisive 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 37-20 and eventually mushroomed to 41-21 when Tsosie scored on a putback off of her own missed trey with 1:32 left.
Lady Cougars head coach Tanisha Bitsoi called a timeout just before Tsosie’s 3, and reminded her girls about what get them to this point.
“I told them we just gotta regroup and we’re in position to do something great today.” Bitsoi said. “You gotta regroup and go back out there with composure.”
Unlike the first matchup, SFIS focused on being more aggressive at attacking the basket rather than settling for jump shots. While they missed 22 out of 28 shots in the opening half, the Lady Braves grabbed nine offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive. It was the finishing part that eluded them.
Ironically, Lady Braves senior guard Hunter Garcia felt her team tried too hard to go at the taller Lady Cougars defenders instead of pulling up for shots in the lane.
“It was really rough, but I guess we just needed to be smarter because of their size,” Garcia said.
Bitsoi was caught off guard by the reference, because she feels her team is small, too.
“I’ve never really thought about that,” Bitsoi said. “I always thought we were the smaller team, but with Montana with us, she gives us that height. And our guards are not that short. I just never thought about that.”
Plenty of teams have given Soto much thought, because of her large, 5-foot-8 frame and strength to bull her way into the paint. She scored seven of Tohatchi’s first 17 points as the lead grew to 17-7.
It was the start of a 17-point performance, as the Lady Braves struggled to keep her out of the low post.
“She was huge,” Chavez said. “They scored 28 points inside. ... She is a force to be reckoned with. You gotta front her, you gotta dig on the backside, but she is a smart girl and uses her body well.”
Despite the disappointing finish, SFIS hit the 20-win plateau for the third straight season and the fourth time in the last five years. The program also reached the 3A semifinals twice and played for a state title last year.
With six seniors leaving the program, Chavez’s goal will be to fill the holes left by their departures. However, she emphasized that some of the players need to make a more concerted effort in getting work in the summer, especially in the weight room.
Chavez said that is a challenge, considering that she coaches as a boarding school. However, she issued a challenge to the returning players and to herself to improve upon that aspect if the program wants to maintain the heights it has enjoyed.
“I know Santa Fe Indian School is hard to come to in the summer, but you have to come in the summer,” Chavez said. “You have to lift. A missing ingredient is the weightlifting and the offseason and being fully committed throughout.
“I am going to go on a limb and just say that if they are not ready to commit full time, maybe they need to seek something else to maybe participate in.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.