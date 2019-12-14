Patricia Chavez is looking for a few good leaders to guide the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves.
Tanisha Bitsoi feels like she has a few piloting the Tohatchi Lady Cougars in the right direction.
A program that is just two years removed from playing for consecutive Class 2A championships looks primed to make a deep run in 3A. Tohatchi pressed SFIS into mistakes, then used their 2-3 zone defense to force the Lady Braves into bad shots galore to fashion a 50-38 win that was not as close as the final score indicated.
It took a closing 21-9 run by SFIS to make the final score respectable. Until then, the Lady Braves made just 5 of their first 33 shots and committed 14 turnovers to give the Lady Cougars (6-1) a 41-17 lead after three quarters.
Bitsoi, Tohatchi’s head coach, said the performance was a credit to the maturity her team showed after last year’s 14-14 record in the program’s first year in 3A — a far cry from the 96 wins, a state championship in 2A in 2017 and a runner-up trophy in 2018.
“A lot of it comes with the maturity and the mental toughness they are learning as they go along,” Bitsoi said.
Of course, it helps to have eight returning seniors on the roster, including Cameron Tsosie, who plays with a confidence and selflessness that permeates the team. She finished with 13 points, but more important was that four players had at least six points to give a versatility to the offense that kept the Lady Braves on their heels.
It was something that Chavez, the second-year SFIS head coach, noted.
“When it comes down to it, it’s team ball and finding a rhythm,” Chavez said. “We’re just not playing team ball right now. Right now, we’re on Struggle Street.”
That was clear from the outset. The Lady Braves (6-2) turned the ball over the first four times they had the ball and found themselves down 8-0 after Krystal Benally’s layup just 1:54 into the game. SFIS was a paltry 3-for-21 from the field in the first half, but still only trailed 20-13 when Franki Chavez hit one of two free throws with 3:00 left in the half.
But Brook Badonie drained a 3-pointer to start a closing 6-0 run to take a 29-13 lead.
Hunter Garcia led SFIS with 10 points, but sophomore Cameron Conners, who is second on the team in scoring with a 15.7 PPG average, had just four and struggled with her shot.
“I don’t know if she is putting undue pressure on herself to have a big game, but we got to go back to team ball,” Chavez said.
Capital 40, Crownpoint 32
The Lady Jaguars had to shake off a sluggish start after waiting for the double-overtime boys fifth-place game to end. They finally snapped out of it with 17 points in the third quarter to break a 16-all tie and take a 33-25 lead.
Senior Nikki Cole helped Capital (4-3) heat up with a pair of 3s in the third, and Ethena Silva scored six of her 11 points in the quarter. Rebecca Sorensen led the Lady Jaguars with 12 points. Mya Belen paced Crownpoint (3-4) with nine points.
Fifth place
Pecos 43, Santa Fe High 33
Quantity trumped quality for the Lady Panthers in the fourth quarter. They had 10 of their 14 points came at the free-throw line, but they needed 22 attempts to get them. Overall, Pecos was 19-for-47 from the line, giving the Demonettes (3-4) a lifeline to stay in the game. Santa Fe High wasn’t much better, hitting just 10 of 24 overall and two of seven in the final quarter.
Trinity Herrera had 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers (5-1), while Alexis Gonzales added 13. Alexis Espinosa and Zuriel Vigil each scored six to top all Demonette scorers.
Seventh place
Cobre 49, El Paso 48
The Lady Indians salvaged their trip to Santa Fe thanks to Skkyla Guck, who scored 33 points and hit all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter. It was a part of a 32-point second half that saw the Lady Tigers lose their third-straight second-half lead in the tournament. El Paso built a 29-16 lead at the half, but scored just six points as Cobre (3-5) rallied to tie the score at 35-all entering the fourth quarter.
Theresa Curiel led the Lady Tigers (4-8) with 13 points.
