Both Santa Fe High teams will get the prime-time treatment for the opening round of the Class 5A State Basketball Tournament this weekend.
The girls and boys teams will play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, respectively, to open tournament play. Game times were set Monday for all five classes, with the higher seeds hosting the games.
The Demonettes, the 16th seed in the 5A girls bracket, takes on defending state champion, undefeated and top-seeded Albuquerque Volcano Vista at 7 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, the Demons will play host to Albuquerque Sandia at 7 p.m. Saturday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium in an 8-9 matchup.
In Class 3A, St. Michael’s boys, the fourth seed, will play Tohatchi in an opening-round game at 5 p.m. Saturday in what should be a packed house in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. The Horsemen and Demons are the only Santa Fe teams playing at home on the boys side.
Santa Fe Prep, the ninth seed in 3A boys, heads to Crownpoint for a 5 p.m. game, while No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School takes on District 2-3A foe Raton at 6 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School girls have a home game Friday against Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 7 p.m. in the lone girls game happening in Santa Fe.
St. Michael’s, the 13th seed, heads to No. 4 Navajo Prep for a 6 p.m. game.
Plenty of other Northern schools will entertain teams for their opening round contests. On the boys side, Taos and Española Valley have home games, as the Tigers take on Albuquerque Hope Christian and the Sundevils play District 2-4A rival Los Alamos. Both games are set for 6 p.m. tipoffs.
Las Vegas Robertson, the second seed in 3A, entertains Dexter at 5 p.m., while crosstown rival West Las Vegas travels to Navajo Prep at 4 p.m. in a 5-12 matchup.
The state tournament continues next week with quarterfinal games on March 7 and 8, with higher seeds continuing to host games. Semifinal and championship games will be played in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho starting March 9.
