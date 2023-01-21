Jaelen House passes out of a tight spot during the Mountain West Conference opener in December against Colorado State in The Pit. None of the teams last year that made the NCAA Tournament from the conference — including Colorado State — won a game, and the conference is just 8-26 in the tournament since 2012.
We’re so close to March we can practically hear the bubbles frothing into existence.
Depending on who’s doing the talking, the Mountain West is the fifth-best basketball conference in country with three or four (or five, if you’re listening to CBS analyst Seth Davis) bids to the NCAA Tournament possible. As of this moment, five teams are well positioned at the top of the standings and certainly in the discussion for landing a spot in the field of 68.
For the first time in nearly a decade, that conversation includes the University of New Mexico.
Before we get into the details, it’s time for the annual “put up or shut up” line about how the MWC needs to back up the chatter or risk becoming the conference no one takes seriously. A year ago, the league sent San Diego State, Wyoming, Boise State and Colorado State to the dance. They were all one-and-done, the ninth time in conference history the MWC failed to win a single tournament game.
Not since Nevada made it to the Sweet 16 in 2018 has a MWC team won in the NCAA Tournament. You have to go back another five years before you find wins from multiple teams in the same year — and it took five bids to do it. Each was eliminated by the second round.
The MWC is a collective 8-26 in the tournament since 2012. Only once have two teams reached the Sweet 16 the same season (2011) and never has a team advanced as far as the Elite Eight.
For all the bravado of having the conference rate higher this season than the Pac-12 and ACC, none of it matters if you fail the test year after year. At some point, you’re just the bully who talks a big game but melts when things get real.
As for the Lobos, at 18-2 and on the verge of another appearance in the Top 25 heading into Monday’s Alford & Noodles Bowl in Reno, Nev., they are, for the moment, a shoo-in for the Big Dance. As of Saturday night they were at No. 43 in the KenPom ratings and 28 in the NET.
With challenging road games at Nevada, Utah State and Boise State still out there, plus a rematch with San Diego State at home and, of course, the anticipated annual return date of Steve Alford to The Pit, it goes to figure the Lobos will lose a few more games before it’s over and head into the MWC Tournament with (ballparking it here) a 25-6 record.
UNM has three wins against Quad 1 opponents, is 4-1 on the road, has the best scoring margin in the Mountain West and garnered more media attention this season than it has for the entirety of the end of Craig Neal’s run as coach — and all of Paul Weir’s, for that matter.
The perfect combination of winning games, getting the fans to fill The Pit again and having a coach whose last name is Pitino is enough to get Sports Illustrated to dispatch a feature writer to Albuquerque and land the coach on national podcasts and interview circuits. Suddenly, Lobo hoops is all the rage.
As fun as it is, the only way to legitimize the progress is to back it up with wins in March.
Considering the thick fog UNM has been living in for the previous eight seasons it all feels like a whirlwind, but that’s the price of trying to regain relevance. Richard Pitino knows it, which is why he’s encouraging fans to buy in and enjoy the ride.
No, the Lobos won’t win the national championship. They might not even win the MWC or finish in the Top 25. What they can do is make it back to the NCAA Tournament and, just once, take that next (and necessary) step by sticking around for a while.