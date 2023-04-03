Good luck with your future athletic endeavors — whether they take you to the barely alive PAC-12 Conference or a more practical move to the basketball behemoth that is the Big 12 Conference.
Sure, no announcement has been made about any potential move by the school, but the handwriting is on the wall. Even more telling, no one has not denied that San Diego State has one foot out the door as the conference realignment game evolves.
If anything, the comments made by Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher — or better yet, what comments he hasn't made about staying in the Mountain West — pretty much cements the assumption the school is as good as gone once somebody (anybody?) offers it an invitation to join their tea party.
But it's what the Mountain West Conference has become: A feeder organization for the Power 5 Conferences (or 4, if you believe all the rumblings about the PAC-12's potential demise). Develop a great football program like Utah and Texas Christian did in the late 200s, and the power conferences come calling.
Boise State flirted with leaving so many times when its football program was one of the best non-Power 5 teams in the country that it's surprising it stayed in the conference this long. Perhaps it missed its chance as the Broncos have become just another good football program over the past 10 years.
SDSU became a candidate for promotion as it developed into the Mountain West's flagship school. The football and basketball programs are perennial conference contenders, and the Aztecs' run to the NCAA championship game simply adds to its attraction.
While the school might not be as dominant in other sports, SDSU is strong in the ones that matter — football and men's basketball.
San Diego State deserves the chance to advance in the college athletics scene. The basketball program has unquestionably been the Mountain West's best for the past 15 years, having made it to the NCAA Tournament 10 times since 2010 and reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2014 before this year's incredible run.
Meanwhile, the football program has enough clout that Pac-12 schools like Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State and former conference foe Utah have played them.
With SDSU's departure imminent, that will leave a power vacuum atop the MWC. The remaining schools will begin to jockey to position themselves as the next program worthy of consideration. Boise State will always be attractive because of the football program, but the basketball team has become a force.
The Air Force Academy has always had a strong, well-rounded athletic program and it has been considered for expansion into the Pac-12 and Big-12. Nevada and Utah State have football programs that are improving.
And, yes, there is New Mexico. But moving up to the Presidential Suite of college athletics requires something the school has struggled with for almost 60 years — developing an attractive football program.
The school has infused money into the program, but it still languishes as a bottom feeder among FBS schools. Unless the basketball program reinvents itself as the Gonzaga of the Southwest, the roads leading to the next level are scarce.
Aside from the Rocky Long Era in the 200s and a two-year window under Bob Davie in 2015 and 2016, football is to UNM what Latin is to language — dead.
The difference is that Latin at least had a prime.