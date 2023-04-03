It was nice knowing you, San Diego State.

Good luck with your future athletic endeavors — whether they take you to the barely alive PAC-12 Conference or a more practical move to the basketball behemoth that is the Big 12 Conference.

Sure, no announcement has been made about any potential move by the school, but the handwriting is on the wall. Even more telling, no one has not denied that San Diego State has one foot out the door as the conference realignment game evolves.

Contact James Barron at jbarron@sfnewmexican.com.