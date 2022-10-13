What happened: The Horsemen had been leading a charmed life, having not been called for a penalty kick all season. That is until Thursday's nondistrict game in Sandia Park. The Timberwolves built a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks in part to a penalty kick goal. Then, they won the match in the second half on another penalty kick on what St. Michael's head coach Mike Feldewert said was a questionable foul in the box. "It was, particularly given the circumstances of the game and the nature of what they called," Feldewert said. "That's what I told them and that's what got me my yellow [card]." Even worse, Horsemen sophomore center back Jonathon Wheeler received a red card, and has to sit out the next match.
Top players: Trevor Erickson led the Horsemen comeback with a pair of goals in the second half to tie the score.
What's next: The Horsemen (12-4 overall) return to District 2-1A/3A play with a huge matchup against district leader Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Los Alamos 1, Moriarty 0
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers ran into a brick wall, and its name was Alaralynn Gunderson. She allowed just one first-half goal as Los Alamos kept trying to build its slim lead in a District 2-4A match at Sullivan Field. Ann Cernicek, Lady Hilltoppers head coach, said it wasn't for a lack of effort. "Gunderson had some amazing saves," Cernicek said.
Top players: Tara McDonald had the lone goal, but Cernicek lauded the play of midfielders Jenna Montoya, Laila Carter, Dayja Fellers and Carley Holland.
What's next: Los Alamos (10-7, 4-0) travels to Taos on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Española Valley 0
What happened: The Elkettes rolled past the Lady Sundevils in a District 2-4A match in Ben Luján Gymnasium, setting up a showdown with Los Alamos next week for the top spot in the district. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez went deep into his bench in a 25-11, 25-9, 25-8 win.
Top players: Seniors Kaylee Salazar and Shontelle Molina led a stout defense, as they had 15 and 10 digs, respectively. Joselyn Nuñez had 31 assists, and Anica Urioste turned 12 of them into kills. Adrianna Rodriguez added nine kills, nine digs and four aces. Sonya Quintana also had nine kills while recording four blocks.
What's next: Pojoaque (13-2, 3-0) takes on the Lady Hilltoppers in Griffith Gymnasium on Tuesday. Española (2-16, 0-3) steps away from district play to take on Laguna-Acoma on Saturday.
West Las Vegas 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Dons picked up their first District 2-3A win of the season, sweeping the Blue Griffins, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. On the other side of the net, Prep fell to 0-4 in district play.
Top players: Nicole Gonzales had one of her better days at the net with 11 kills and had an 83-percent perfect passer rating. Lauren McHorse had five kills and a 68-percent perfect passer rating.
What's next: Prep (4-11 overall) plays at home against Raton to finish the first half of the district season Saturday. West Las Vegas (6-10, 1-3) entertains St. Michael's at home Tuesday.