Boys soccer

East Mountain 3, St. Michael's 2

What happened: The Horsemen had been leading a charmed life, having not been called for a penalty kick all season. That is until Thursday's nondistrict game in Sandia Park. The Timberwolves built a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks in part to a penalty kick goal. Then, they won the match in the second half on another penalty kick on what St. Michael's head coach Mike Feldewert said was a questionable foul in the box. "It was, particularly given the circumstances of the game and the nature of what they called," Feldewert said. "That's what I told them and that's what got me my yellow [card]." Even worse, Horsemen sophomore center back Jonathon Wheeler received a red card, and has to sit out the next match.

