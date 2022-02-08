The Santa Fe High Demons found the perfect seat for Jalin Holland — on the Los Lunas bench.
From there, the dynamic, 6-foot-4 freshman wing got the Tigers to put the host team in its place. Even though Holland sat for almost half of Tuesday’s night District 5-5A boys basketball game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, Los Lunas was unfazed by his absence.
If anything, the Tigers issued a strongly worded statement to the rest of 5-5A and maybe the rest of the state — don’t overlook us.
Los Lunas hit seven 3-pointers over the last 25 minutes, and junior Ezra Guest scored 12 of his 16 points in the second and third quarters to highlight a 70-62 win and put the Tigers firmly in the driver’s seat for the regular-season title.
While Holland managed to finish with 15 points, seven of those came in the fourth quarter as he helped Los Lunas preserve its lead. Other than that, it was a team effort, and Guest hopes the rest of the state recognizes that.
“We have some clutch players on this team; not just me and Jalin,” Guest said. “It’s the whole team working together.”
That, the Tigers (15-8 overall, 7-0 in 5-5A) did for a crucial 14-minute stretch that began just before Holland nabbed his second foul with less than 5 minutes left in the first half.
Guest and Gelio Griego knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to trim a 17-12 Demons lead to 19-18 with 5:49 left in the opening half. A minute later, Holland was called for a charge that put him on the bench for the rest of the half, and Santa Fe High was poised to pounce on the moment.
Lukas Turner and P.J. Lovato hit knocked down a shot in the paint to up the lead to 23-18, but that short outburst was just fool’s gold.
“We had everything that we wanted,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said. “We just couldn’t take advantage of that moment.”
If anything, the Tigers took the moment back and made it their own with tenacious defense that took away the 3-point shot (The Demons made just two after hitting four in the opening quarter) and contested every shot in the paint.
After a 6-for-11 start from the field, Santa Fe High was just 10-for-24 until hitting five of its last six shots of the night. The Demons went to the free-throw line 24 times, hitting 15.
Los Lunas head coach Travis Julian said the team learned to not give the Demons shooters space along the perimeter in its 58-53 win on Jan. 21. Instead, the Tigers took their chances on forcing Santa Fe High’s guards to drive to the basket and contest every shot.
“We didn’t do a good job in transition defense in the first quarter, and that’s how they got their shots,” Julian said. “We knew they could shoot the crap out of the ball, so we had to get out on them.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers were an impeccable 19-for-21 from the stripe and 22-for-42 from the field overall. Then, there were the seven 3s they hit, and each seemed to come at a crucial time.
Like when Dominic Griego hit a triple from the right wing with 1:53 to go in the second quarter, it gave Los Lunas took a 26-23 lead.
Guest knocked down a perimeter shot from the left wing with 3:34 in the third for a 41-33 lead. In the fourth quarter, Jamian Perez answered Elijah Apodaca’s triple that cut the Demons’ deficit to 49-46 by dialing long distance himself to made it 52-46 with 5:44 left.
“I pump-faked and hit Jamian [with a pass], and he hit that one,” Guest said. “I went, ‘Ooh.’ ”
It was as close as the Demons got, as the Tigers iced the win at the stripe by going 11-for-12 in the final 2:21.
The win gives Los Lunas a two-game edge on the Demons with three games left in the district season. While that is a good cushion to have, Julian will not rest easy until the district title is clinched.
“We haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Julian said.
Well, that wasn’t exactly true. The Tigers showed the rest of the state the perception that they go as Holland goes is not as clear-cut.
He can confidently sit back and watch his teammates put on a show, too.
