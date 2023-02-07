LOS LUNAS — The game plan against the Santa Fe High Demons didn’t deviate much for the Los Lunas Tigers.
The difference was in its execution.
The Tigers controlled the paint on both sides of the court against the Demons in a District 5-5A rematch Tuesday night. In the process, they regained control of the top spot in district standings with a convincing 48-35 win that was not nearly as close as the final indicated.
Los Lunas (19-4 overall, 6-1 in 5-5A) dismantled Santa Fe High’s offense, rendering it ineffective with a 5-for-18 first-half performance that led to a 29-15 lead at the half. Meanwhile, Tigers sophomore forward Jalin Holland was dominant on the offensive end, attacking the rim and finishing with 21 points.
His performance highlighted a strong night for the Tigers’ “Big Three,” as the trio of Holland, Geleio Griego and Ezra Guest combined for 38 of their team’s 48 points.
It was the kind of performance Los Lunas head coach Travis Julian had expected in the teams’ first matchup in Santa Fe on Jan. 21, a 58-54 win. Take Two was much better.
“I knew we had the right game plan against them,” Julian said. “We just had to execute it. Tonight, we did a much better job of executing it than we did there. We let them get into the paint too much.”
Aside from a putback by Daniel Lopez and a baseline jumper from Santi Montoya, the Demons (14-9, 5-2) settled for jump shots. They were 3-for-10 from the perimeter in the first half and all of their makes came after Montoya’s jumper at the 3:58 mark of the opening quarter that tied the scored at 4-all.
“We weren’t getting to the line, and we were shying away from contact,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “It was a little bit of everything. It was a weird game scoring wise.”
Los Lunas, meanwhile, rode the coattails of Holland, one of the best players in the state. He had nine points in the opening quarter, including a three-point play off a baseline drive with 3.4 seconds left that made it 15-10.
It took Santa Fe High 3:30 to score in the second quarter, when senior forward Owen Lock hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-13, Los Lunas. What followed was a 10-2 spurt that essentially settled the outcome.
The first half ended with 3s from Holland and Rex Kinsey that made it 29-15. While the Tigers made four 3s in the opening half, Julian said Holland’s ability to get into the paint made those shots possible.
Overall, Los Lunas hit six 3-pointers, but Julian felt his team didn’t force those shots.
“We get a little too happy with the 3 sometimes, but we really challenged them tonight to not fall in love with those 3-point shots,” Julian said.
Meanwhile, the Demons’ “Big Three” struggled to get going. Leading scorer Lukas Turner had his worst game of the season, scoring just six points on the night. Montoya had a pair of jumpers, and big man Rob Martinez failed to score.
Without anyone to initiate the offense, Santa Fe High never could get into a rhythm.
“We go three, maybe four people off the bench, so we gotta step up — especially on the road,” sophomore Sam Soveranez said. “We got different courts, different rims. We just gotta get used to it better.”
Even worse, Turner injured his lower left leg on a drive late in the third quarter with his team down 43-25 by that point. He needed assistance to get off the court and even leaned on teammates to get to the team bus after the game.
Cole said Turner will likely go for an evaluation Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. Losing the Demons’ leading scorer for an extended time will undoubtedly open opportunities for other players.
“If he’s absent, it is what it is,” Cole said. “Other people have to step up. As a team, we’ll figure it out.”