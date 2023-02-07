LOS LUNAS — The game plan against the Santa Fe High Demons didn’t deviate much for the Los Lunas Tigers.

The difference was in its execution.

The Tigers controlled the paint on both sides of the court against the Demons in a District 5-5A rematch Tuesday night. In the process, they regained control of the top spot in district standings with a convincing 48-35 win that was not nearly as close as the final indicated.

