St. Michael’s High School has implemented a new online ticket policy for its remaining football games and the for the 2021 boys and girls basketball schedule.
Athletic director Kevin Garcia said the school will no longer sell tickets at the gate on game days. Fans must purchase seats through www.gofan.co, then type in “Saint Michael” and scroll down to the school’s link.
The New Mexico Activities Association will use this same format to sell tickets to state championship events.
St. Michael’s used it for the first time for Wednesday’s volleyball match and will do so again for Saturday’s football game against Española Valley.
“People have been asking how they’ll get tickets if they don’t have a smartphone, and my only advice is find someone who has access to one,” Garcia said.
SFHS clinches volleyball regular-season title
Santa Fe High’s volleyball team clinched the District 1-5A regular-season title with a four-set win at Capital on Thursday night. The Demons (8-1 overall, 5-1 in district) traveled across town for a 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 25-12 win that assures them of a berth in next week’s Class 5A state tournament.
Pairings for the playoffs will be out Saturday night. Only eight teams (down from 12) qualify for the postseason with the top four seeds earning home-court advantage in Tuesday’s opening round.
Thursday’s stars were Jorja Chambers, who registered a dozen kills, three blocks and two aces. Laila Bernardino finished with 13 kills while Isabella Melton had nine.
“It was a pretty emotional night,” said Demons coach Josie Adams. “We were coming off a big win the other night and then we have a rivalry game against Capital, which played really well.”
Monte del Sol volleyball at .500 with 1 game left
A doubleheader sweep on Thursday night has catapulted Monte del Sol’s volleyball team to .500 heading into Saturday’s regular season finale. The Dragons (3-3 overall, 2-2 in District 2-2A) went to Albuquerque and swept a pair of matches against Menaul.
The Dragons won the first match, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13 behind Jamie Lujan’s 10 kills. Krista Terrazas added seven kills and Daisy Ortiz had 15 digs. Araceli Peña chipped in with eight assists and two service aces.
After a 10 minute break, the Dragons took the second match, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19. Lujan paved the way with 15 kills. Peña had 11 assists and Ortiz had nine digs with four aces. Xandra Zubia, the team’s defensive specialist, had seven digs and Angeles Aguayo had six kills.
Horsemen boys soccer wins 8-2 over Oak Grove
Finally, some offense. Desperate for any kind of scoring after a slow start to the season, the St. Michael’s boys got plenty of it in an 8-2 win over Oak Grove Classical on Thursday afternoon. The Horsemen (2-5 overall) had just three goals in their first six matches.
Oliver Rosales had a hat trick to go with two assists. Aiden Fairchild had two goals while Jaxen Bujold, a junior, got his first varsity goal to even the score at 1-1 early in the first half.
Daniel Cupcho and Elijah Gutierrez each had their first varsity assists while Trevor Erickson had a goal and three assists.
What the Horsemen (2-5 overall) didn’t do on offense, Santiago Sandoval did at the other end by shutting down Oak Grove’s top player.
“It was nice to get some offense for once, but it was great to see the defense Santiago played on their kid,” said St. Michael’s coach Mike Felderwert.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.