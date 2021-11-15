Tickets for the Class 3A semifinal between top-seeded Raton and No. 4 St. Michael's are available online only.
St. Michael's athletic director Kevin Garcia said there will be no walk-up sales for Saturday's game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The public can purchase tickets at bit.ly/3kES5Zb.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and military personnel.
The winner of the game will advance to the 3A championship to face the winner of the No. 3 Las Vegas Robertson-No. 2 Socorro semifinal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.