Tickets for the Class 3A semifinal between top-seeded Raton and No. 4 St. Michael's are available online only.

St. Michael's athletic director Kevin Garcia said there will be no walk-up sales for Saturday's game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The public can purchase tickets at bit.ly/3kES5Zb.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and military personnel.

The winner of the game will advance to the 3A championship to face the winner of the No. 3 Las Vegas Robertson-No. 2 Socorro semifinal.

