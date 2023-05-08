SANTA ANA PUEBLO — The opening day of the Class 5A State Golf Tournament had a few lessons for those who attended.

First, patience. Monday’s 18-hole shotgun start at the Twin Warriors Golf Club took most groups roughly 5 1/2 hours to complete. By the time the final player rolled in a putt on what was the last hole of the day for the girls’ field just shy of 6 p.m., rush hour was at its peak at the nearby intersection of U.S. 550 and the Pat D’Arco Highway.

Next, there’s such a thing as a snake wrangler. Built into the western slope of the sagebrush hills that line the Rio Grande, the course gets a steady stream of players calling the clubhouse saying they had a snake sighting on a cart path, green or fairway fringe.

