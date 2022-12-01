Let it be known that the first four minutes of Santa Fe High’s girls basketball season were the stuff of legend.

The rest, not so much.

The Demonettes were knocked into the consolation bracket of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament with a disappointing 45-37 loss to Valley in Thursday’s opening round. They’ll face Rio Rancho, a 30-22 loser to Valencia, at 11 a.m. Friday.

