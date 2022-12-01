Let it be known that the first four minutes of Santa Fe High’s girls basketball season were the stuff of legend.
The rest, not so much.
The Demonettes were knocked into the consolation bracket of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament with a disappointing 45-37 loss to Valley in Thursday’s opening round. They’ll face Rio Rancho, a 30-22 loser to Valencia, at 11 a.m. Friday.
Three of the four Santa Fe-area teams lost in the first round, including St. Michael’s (to Española Valley) and Los Alamos (to Cleveland). Friday’s semifinals have Española and Cleveland starting things off at 2 p.m., with the Valencia-Valley game at 5 p.m.
Those aforementioned four minutes were a thing of beauty for the Demonettes (0-1). They scored the game’s first 10 points, forcing turnovers, bad shots and making crisp passes on offense. For those few moments, it was easy to overlook the fact that their rim-protecting inside post players from last year have graduated, that their issues with generating offense through ball-handling playmakers weren’t so serious.
It was almost easy to picture a 26-0 regular season, a deep run in the playoffs and visions of banners hanging from the ceiling.
By halftime, that was nearly gone. Valley battled back from an 11-point deficit to get within a bucket, then used stifling defense to slowly pull away. The Vikings (1-2) held the Demonettes to just four field goals in the game’s final three quarters.
“I mean, they did do a few things to us defensively, like put on a press and get more aggressive with our guards,” said Santa Fe High coach Nate Morris. “We just never did figure out how to get past all that. They really had us frustrated.”
Valley took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Nevaeh Richardson with 1.1 second left in the third quarter. It capped a back and forth period where the lead exchanged hands seven times and neither team led by more than two points.
Santa Fe High senior Maci Cordova led the way with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half. She walked off the court with a pair of injuries; one to her shin after banging into a Valley defender, and one to her head after getting hit with a thrown ball. She said she’ll be ready in time for Friday’s game.
“We didn’t play well, but it’s just one game,” she said. “We weren’t playing together, didn’t run any plays, really. If we just run the plays like we’re supposed to we should be OK.”
Katelyn Padilla had eight points and, like Cordova, had a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Kiki Benavidez and Isabela Lucero each had seven points. The rest of the scoring was split between Michelle Malczewski, Alexa Herrera and Zavia Burton.
Morris said he figured Thursday’s game was a winnable one but conceded it’s a learning process for what amounts to a roster mixed with experienced veterans and upcoming underclassmen. Last year’s team made it to the state tournament; this year’s team is still a work in progress.
“We see ourselves in a district we can compete in with a team that’s good enough to fulfill that goal of playing at state,” Morris said. “But first we need to put this one behind us and keep going. Lots of games left.”
Thursday’s other games
The best game of the day proved to be the Alicia Chavez show in overtime. The Española Valley sophomore scored seven of her 11 points in the extra session, leading her team to its first win of the season despite a horrendous afternoon at the free throw line.
Española (1-2) converted just 6 of 20 tries from the charity stripe. The Lady Horsemen (2-1) fared better, but not by much. They were 15-for-26.
Rhianna Padilla had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Sundevils while the balanced St. Michael’s scoring attack had Maddy Mossman and Ceciliana Ruiz with seven each and Jacqueline Gorman with six and Mia Duran five.
St. Michael’s will face Los Alamos in an 8 a.m. Friday game. It’s the second time the teams will have met. The Lady Horsemen pulled out a one-point win over the Lady Hilltoppers in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 22.
Los Alamos (0-2) was dispatched into the consolation bracket with a 37-22 loss to Cleveland (1-2). The ‘Toppers had just one point, a Sofia Trujillo free throw, in the opening quartered trailed 20-6 at halftime. They had just eight points through three quarters.
Carley Holland singlehandedly doubled her team’s scoring with eight points in the fourth quarter. She finished with a team-high nine, making three of her team’s eight field goals.
Every player on the Cleveland roster scored at least one point.
Valencia’s 30-22 win over Rio Rancho was basically a virtuoso two-player performance by Jaguars (4-1) guards Jadyn Montoya and Azalia Malizia. Each scored 13 points while Rio Rancho’s Julia Espinosa had a team-high eight for the Rams (2-1).