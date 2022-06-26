The New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced its coaches of the year in all sanctioned sports earlier this week, and several Northern coaches were recognized.
Las Vegas Robertson capped an incredible season with three coaches earning coach of the year honors — Leroy Gonzalez (football), Jose “Majic” Medina (girls basketball) and Vanessa Gonzales (volleyball). All three won state titles in their respective sports, with the girls basketball and volleyball teams combining for just one loss between them. For Medina, it was the second time he earned the award, having done it in 2018-19.
Meanwhile, West Las Vegas’ Richard Tripp earned athletic director of the year, making him the first from the school to earn that honor.
Los Alamos had its track and field coaches in boys and girls recognized, with Steven Montoya and Ernie Martinez getting the coach of the year nod. Meanwhile, St. Michael’s head swimming and diving coach Miguel Castillo and Taos head cheer coach Lisa Abeyta earned the distinction in their respective sport.
The NMHSCA also recognized several coaches who reached one of its four levels in its milestone program. Pecos’ Patrick Ortiz reached Level I in boys and girls cross country, while Mora head boys basketball coach Manuel Romero and Santa Fe Prep head swimming and diving coach Dave Caldwell achieved Level IV status.
The program accumulates points for coaching years and overall success of the athletic program under the head coach.
All coaches of the year and milestone coaches will be acknowledged at the Bobby Gibbs Awards Show on July 25 at the Crown Plaza ballroom in Albuquerque.
The week after Santa Fe Indian School held a free softball camp, it will conduct a football camp at its athletic complex starting Monday. The “Football For Life” camp is free to all kids, and will be conducted by former professional and college players and coaches. Several members of Duke City Gladiators, the indoor football league team in Albuquerque, will be a part of the event.
The camp will focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals and goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Abiquiu’s Wacey Trujillo became the national goat tier champion at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Ga. Trujillo, who attends the Los Alamos Online Learning Academy, recorded times under 8 seconds in all three of her performances, including a 6.89 time Wednesday that was the best overall.
She was one of three national champions for the New Mexico team, which finished second to Texas in the team standings.