‘They’re a better team’: Air Force slams Lobos 44-22

ALBUQUERQUE — Leave it to the struggling University of New Mexico football team to make the Air Force passing attack look like a race car in the home stretch of the Indy 500.
The Falcons had their best day throwing the ball in 43 years, passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon in a 44-22 victory before an announced crowd of 13,844 at Dreamstyle Stadium.
Even more remarkable? Quarterback Donald Hammond needed only 10 attempts to do it. He completed nine throws with scoring plays of 46, 59, 27 and 76 yards against the country’s worst passing defense.
“We couldn’t cover them, which is an amazing thing to say when you play a triple-option team,” UNM head coach Bob Davie said. “But I was worried about that going in, quite honestly.”
Air Force (9-2 overall, 6-1 Mountain West) had passed for more than
170 yards just once all season but Hammond had no trouble threading balls to open receivers. Lobos linebacker Alex Hart had the only pass breakup of the day as UNM appeared to be completely caught off guard by the run-first Falcons deciding to throw it.
One of a handful of seniors who will play one last college game next weekend, Hart downplayed the fact that UNM’s roster is so heavily depleted by injuries and suspensions that several key positions are being filled by backups to the backups. It leads to confusion, missed assignments and poor execution; things that have punctuated what will go down as the worst season in Davie’s eight years with the program.
At 2-9 overall and 0-7 in the MWC, UNM is on pace for its first 10-loss season in the Davie era.
“I love these guys, I love this team and we’ve just got to keep pushing,” Hart said.
The Lobos also lost another quarterback. Starter Tevaka Tuioti exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury to his right leg. Davie already ruled him out of next week’s season finale against Utah State. Redshirt freshman Trae Hall filled in the rest of the way against Air Force, completing 5 of 7 passes for two touchdowns and 55 yards.
Hall also rushed for 33 yards. At one point on his initial drive, he escaped the backfield by running to his left for a short gain. He was caught a few yards downfield and spun hard to the turf like a rag doll, surely making everyone on the UNM sideline hold their breath.
Davie said flatly after the game that the Lobos simply don’t have a backup quarterback now that Tuioti is out, Sheriron Jones is suspended and opening day starter Brandt Hughes has a broken collarbone. Running back Bryson Carroll was the backup but he was lost for the year last week with an ankle injury.
“I feel like they know I’m a tough guy. All the hits I take, I’ll just prove I’m a tough guy,” Hall said.
Hall played in one series last year as a true freshman but didn’t get enough snaps to have it count as a full year of eligibility. He got into the game earlier this year at Notre Dame but never threw a pass.
His first attempt turned into a 13-yard touchdown to Jordan Kress in the back corner of the end zone late in the third quarter, cutting the
Air Force lead to 21-16. The ensuing extra point was blocked when kicker Andrew Shelley — in true Lobo fashion — hit one of his own linemen with the kick. The ball shot backward and Air Force defensive back Milton Bragg returned it for a 2-point conversion.
The Falcons scored on each of their next three possessions to blow the game wide open. They finished with 540 yards of offense, never once punting the ball.
With injuries wreaking havoc on UNM’s scheme, the Lobos produced an incredible stat en route to the loss: All eight players who had rushing attempts in Saturday’s game established career highs.
That’s a testament to the long list of regulars no longer available as the season mercifully comes to an end a week from now. Even Davie is ready for it to be over.
“It’s hard to say I wish we had five more games right now,” he said. “I mean, I don’t think anybody would say that.”
The Lobos did manage to start the game off strong. After drawing a penalty for illegal procedure while lining up for their first play, they marched 70 yards in six-plus minutes to take a 7-0 lead. It was a 14-10 Air Force lead at halftime.
“This is the best Air Force team that I’ve seen since I’ve been at New Mexico,” Davie said. “But at the end of the day, they’re better than us, they’re a little stronger than us, they’re a little more machine like than we are, a little more consistent. They’re a better team, they’re a better team.”
GAME NOTES
Saturday’s crowd was the fifth time in the last eight home games UNM has failed to draw at least 15,000. With one game left, the team is averaging 16,574, which is slightly below last year’s average through six dates — and the lowest since the 1991 season had an average of 15,822. Saturday’s Ohio State-Penn State game drew 104,355, meaning the Lobos would need a crowd of 21,483 for Utah State next week to equal that figure for their season. … Hammond’s 327 yards passing are the fifth-most for a single game in Air Force history, and the most the Falcons have had in a game since 1976 — the same year a 22-year-old Davie was wrapping up his playing career at Youngstown State. … Davie said walk-on freshman Connor Genal will be Hall’s backup next week.
