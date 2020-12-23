Life on the road has quickly turned into a living nightmare for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
By now fans know all about the nomadic lifestyle the pandemic has created for the Lobos. Banned from working out due to a public health order back home, they’ve gone from Albuquerque to Moriarty, out to a pair of stops (and five hotels) in the Texas Panhandle, a week in Houston and now six days in Idaho’s capital city.
Turns out that, unlike football, it’s hard to have a feel-good outlook when expectations are higher and results are uglier.
UNM was blown out for the second time in three days by Boise State, dropping a 89-52 nationally televised decision Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena. After three straight cupcake wins to open the season in Houston, the Lobos have proven beyond a doubt that they’re absolutely no match for one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference.
In two games in Idaho, they were outscored by 61 points and completely shut down on offense. The proved themselves incapable of running a ball-sharing attack, registering just three assists in Wednesday’s game that was every bit as ugly as the final score indicated.
“It is tough, you know obviously, who would want to be doing this,” said UNM freshman Javonte Johnson of the traveling road show that will take the team back to Albuquerque for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, then back to Lubbock, Texas, for at least the next two weeks.
“It is what it is, really,” Johnson said. “We just have to use it and hopefully it makes us stronger.”
The lack of preparedness was a point head coach Paul Weir harped on after Wednesday’s game. A guard-oriented coach who has long believed that a team’s offense flows through a reliable backcourt that sets up plays for everyone else, he cringed at the stat sheets from the two games in Boise. The Lobos (3-2, 0-2) had just eight assists in Monday’s blowout loss and less than half that in Wednesday’s rematch.
“There’s tears in that locker room and they love being together and they love being Lobos and I love coaching them,” Weir said. “They weren’t ready for this kind of a game. We weren’t ready for this kind of a game. We’ve got to find a way to get ready. I told them I can’t promise them, I can’t give them a light at the end of the tunnel. All I can say is we’ve got to keep working.”
Nearly as soon as the game began, it was out of hand. The Lobos turned it over on their first two possessions, and five minutes in, Boise State (6-1, 2-0) doubled UNM’s scoring output.
Less than three minutes later, the Broncos opened a double-digit lead, 18-7, and pushed it to 13 at the second media timeout when Boise State’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, an uncontested shot from the wing by Max Rice, dropped in to make it 23-10.
By the midway point of the half, the margin was 20, with UNM committing more turnovers (six by then) than it had made shots (the Lobos were 4-for-16 to start the game). When halftime was finally, mercifully within reach, UNM was down 42-16 and shooting just 30 percent.
Back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half pushed Boise State’s lead to an even 30. The margin ballooned to 40 with five minutes left.
Not a single Lobo reached double digits scoring, as the team shot 33 percent, including just one made 3-pointer. The Lobos had 18 turnovers — six times as many miscues as assists.
Saquan Singleton, Makuach Maluach and Rod Brown each had eight points for New Mexico. Boise State’s Rice and Derrick Alston each had 22, with most of Rice’s points coming on long-range bombs and driving layups down the lane, while Alston continued to post highlight-reel dunks and high-flying shots on what was a 9-for-9 shooting night.
Weir talked about what life will be like after the Christmas break. Just five games and four weeks into the season, it’s clear the grind is already taking a toll on the Lobos.
“Probably not a lot of kids that want to hop on that bus but we’re going to have to go back,” Weir said. “We can’t practice in Albuquerque so we’re going to have to get back to Lubbock relatively quickly.”
