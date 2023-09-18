New Mexico State beat the Lobos 32-31 on Sept. 10, 2016, in Las Cruces in a game UNM was expected to win. The perplexing loss came in an otherwise successful 9-4 season under Bob Davie that included a bowl win.
New Mexico running back Teriyon Gipson, front center, tries to break away from New Mexico State linebacker Rodney Butler, left, and defensive lineman Roy Lopez on Sept. 10, 2016, in Las Cruces. The Lobos lost 32-31.
New Mexico coach Mike Locksley, right, shakes hands with Oregon coach Chip Kelly following a 2010 game in Eugene, Ore. Oregon beat the Lobos 72-0.
Fresno State football coach Jim Sweeney watches his team during the Pigskin Classic against Ohio State in 1994 in Anaheim, Calif.
For the folks clad in cherry and silver, nothing summons the harbinger of doom quite like a loss to the Aggies.
University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales knows it all too well. He prefaced his postgame remarks following NMSU’s 27-17 win in Albuquerque on Saturday by saying he fully expects the negative press to roll in now that the Lobos are 1-2 in a year where expectations are considerably higher than a mere win against their downstate rivals.
Over the coming days and weeks, you’re sure to see stories like the recent blogpost on Hero Sports that lays out a list of potential coaching candidates to take over once Gonzales is fired. It may be too soon for that but it’s never a bad time to revisit some of the most painful losses in UNM football history, which we’ve compiled here.
A list of the biggest haymakers the Lobos have absorbed over the years:
10. Not quite the Super Bowl, but still
Nov. 8, 1958 — Dropped 36-19 at BYU, this was the Lobos’ only setback in conference play, but it cost them the Skyline championship under first-year coach Marv Levy. UNM would finish 7-3 with the league’s highest scoring offense (a robust 21 ppg), with its biggest win two weeks earlier at Wyoming. It was negated with this loss as the Cowboys would finish 6-1 in conference play (the Lobos went 5-1). Future NFL running back Nate McFarlane led BYU to the mild upset.
9. How in the … ?
Sept. 10, 2016 — This 32-31 loss at New Mexico State is still a head-scratcher. Installed as 11-point favorites, the Bob Davie-led Lobos would finish that season with a bowl win by going 9-4 with one of the country’s most prolific rushing attacks. The Aggies, who got 24 tackles from LB Rodney Butler and a heroic game-winning drive from QB Tyler Rogers, stumbled their way to a 3-9 mark. They gave up 50 or more points four times in their first eight games. UNM hasn’t won more than three times in a season since then and have gone 3-4 against NMSU in that span.
8. Missed opportunity
Dec. 6, 1997 — Great times, just not a great day. On a cold and cloudy afternoon back home, the 25th-ranked Lobos lost to Colorado State 41-13 in the WAC championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. That same day, UNM’s eighth-ranked men’s basketball team lost 69-58 to UCLA in the John Wooden Classic in Anaheim, Calif. The football team lost again three weeks later in the Insight.com Bowl, then metaphorically suffered another L when coach Dennis Franchione announced he was leaving for TCU.
7. A near miss
Nov. 21, 1970 — We go back to the days of the Rocky Long origin story for this one. With Long at quarterback, the red-helmeted Lobos took an undefeated WAC record (7-2 overall) into the season finale at national powerhouse Arizona State and lost 33-21. The ninth-ranked Sun Devils, coached by Frank Kush and led by seven future NFL players, were simply too much for Long’s ball-control offense. ASU was crowned conference champ, finished 11-0 and went on to win the Peach Bowl.
6. False hope
Oct. 5, 1984 — The ’80s were a tumultuous time for the program, giving fans the incredible 10-win campaign in ’82 and then this, a 38-14 loss at Utah. The Lobos started 4-0 behind QB Buddy Funck and 1,000-yard RB Willie Turral, but dreams of an ’82 do-over ended with this loss, the first of eight straight to end the season. They averaged 37.8 points in those four wins and scored just 100 over the final eight games. Coach Joe Lee Dunn was done two years later.
5. Misfiring since Day One
Oct. 7, 1892 — Not a great launch for the (not yet named) Lobos. Often referred to as the University Boys until the 1920s, the black-and-gold clad football team — cherry and silver weren’t adopted as the school colors for another five years — lost its inaugural game to Albuquerque High School. The 5-0 loss kickstarted an 0-2 season (both to AHS) and kept fans waiting more than a calendar year before the first ever win, also against those pesky Bulldogs, in November 1893.
4. Videogamegate
Sept. 4, 2010 — It was the peak (or abyssal plain) of the Mike Locksley era. The 72-0 season-opening loss at No. 11 Oregon came just days after UNM’s student paper published a story saying a video game simulation predicted a score roughly similar to what actually happened, enraging Locksley. Ducks running back Kenyon Barner scored five TDs in the first half. The Lobos were outgained 720-107 in total offense, finishing with 25 yards rushing on 32 carries. Locksley won just two games before getting fired the following year.
3. Those were dark times
Sept. 12, 1987 — They used to print T-shirts for UNM students that read, “We don’t win many but we ALWAYS beat NMSU.” This one, a 17-14 loss on a 92-degree day in Las Cruces, punctuated one of the lowest points (if you can imagine that) in Lobos history. Terance Mathis was part of this team, but he was powerless to stop the Ls from piling up. The Aggies went 2-9 that season behind one of the worst offenses in the country, scoring seven or fewer points six times; the Lobos were worse, finishing 0-11 to launch a six-year run where they went a combined 12-58.
2. Most haunting season
Oct. 9, 1982 — The Lobos went 10-1, their only loss coming in the fifth game against hated BYU. Playing at home in front of the biggest crowd they’d see all year, the Lobos were no match for Cougars QB Steve Young, losing 40-12. UNM finished the season on a six-game winning streak and tied BYU for the WAC title, but it was the Coogs who landed the coveted Holiday Bowl bid as conference champs. The Lobos were denied a bowl bid, coach Joe Morrison bolted for South Carolina soon after and UNM didn’t finish above .500 again for more than a decade.
1. That’s not a typo
Oct. 5, 1991 — No self-respecting fan old enough to remember it can purge this one from the memory banks. The Lobos’ 94-17 humiliation at Fresno State was more of a blood feud between UNM coach Mike Sheppard (9-50 in his time) and the Bulldogs’ legendary Jim Sweeney. Sweeney (taunted with “Sweeney the Weenie” by Lobos students) was intent on running up the score after a then-1-10 Lobos squad stunned then-No. 23 Fresno in the final game of the 1989 season. On this night, the ’Dogs led 66-7 at halftime and kept key players on the field in an attempt to hit the century mark. Final tally: 757 yards of Fresno offense and eight turnovers by the Lobos.