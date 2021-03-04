Nearly a year had passed since anyone came trotting down The Pit’s ramp and onto the floor that made Jim Valvano famous.
Not once had a referee’s whistle blown, the sound of the arena’s buzzer gone off, the digits on the scoreboards whirring in different directions.
Not since Capital and Las Cruces put the finishing touches on the Class 5A boys basketball state title game March 14 — a span of 355 days without hoops, to be exact — had a basketball game taken place in the state’s most famous building.
That ended at about 5 p.m. Thursday when the University of New Mexico tipped off its much-anticipated women’s basketball series against visiting Colorado State. There to watch was an empty arena, save for about a dozen media members and perhaps 20 support staffers.
That included the public address announcer, who called out every basket as though he were competing for soundwaves with 10,000 fans. It included the pregame hype video on the replay board, a montage meant to energize the crowd. It included a postgame Senior Night ceremony in which the entire team posed for photos at midcourt and waved to the imaginary fans that usually wave back from the bottom 20 rows of the arena.
“It’s weird just because we haven’t been in here or practicing in here,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “Literally, I have not been in this building in a year.”
The business side of things was this: The Lobos and Rams came into their two-game set with eyes on a regular season title in the Mountain West Conference. A Lobos sweep hands them the championship. Same, too, for the Rams.
Also at stake is the inside track to an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.
In truth, the hoopla of the event was almost as important. Basketball had finally returned to New Mexico in what was the latest sign the coronavirus pandemic’s days of sidelining sports are numbered. It wasn’t until the past few days that UNM got the go-ahead from state leaders to hold a game in The Pit.
Signs of the times were everywhere. The entire west side of the arena's concourse was tarped off because up there, behind the giant walls of black sheeting, is the site of a COVID-19 vaccination center that has inoculated thousands of New Mexicans in the last month or so.
Thursday's game came with the caveat that spectators were not allowed. The building whose reputation is staked on the boisterous fans who turn out on a nightly basis finally got back to the thing it does best, and that’s being the house of bounce in whatever form the game allows.
On this night it was the Lobo women, which used a suffocating defense to hold Colorado State to 30 percent shooting in a 68-55 victory that sets up a winner-take-all regular season finale against the Rams on Friday night.
Win, and the Lobos -- the seasonlong nomadic team that became the last of its kind to play a game on its own floor in a wild 2020-21 campaign -- earn the top seed at the upcoming Mountain West Tournament and, in all likelihood, the inside track at the Big Dance. At 13-3 overall and 10-3 in the conference, the Lobos have played fewer games than any of their competition, thanks to the lingering effects of COVID-19.
The team had two extended shutdowns after separate outbreaks. They played home games in Texas, drifted from one city to another and finally got a chance to enjoy the perks of playing in one of the best venues in all of college basketball.
“As far as the game itself, it wasn’t that much different,” Bradbury said. “If that makes any sense. I mean, we’ve practiced more times in everybody else’s gym than this one.”
NOTES
The Lobos led from start to finish, leading by as many as 13 in the first half before Colorado State stormed back to make it a one-possession game in the third quarter. The Rams missed 11 of 12 shots from 3-point range in the first half and then missed their first nine field goals in a fourth quarter that saw UNM put the game away.
Five Lobos finished in double-figure scoring, led by Shaiquel McGruder's 16 points. She and Antonia Anderson combined for 26 points and 20 rebounds.
Friday's game tips off at 5 p.m. The winner will be the No. 1 overall seed in the MWC Tournament, which begins Sunday in Las Vegas, Nev.
