The Lobos' return to relevance?

ALBUQUERQUE — There was a time when Lobo basketball was the only show in town, the only sport that truly mattered to the majority of the state between November and March.
Coach Paul Weir is aiming to return to that as the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball season gets underway Wednesday night in The Pit. The Lobos will host Eastern New Mexico in the first of four straight home games to open the season.
Here’s a position-by-position glance at this year’s team:
Point guard
The crowded field got a little less crowded last week when 6-foot-1 sophomore Drue Drinnon returned home to Georgia for an undisclosed personal issue. He started eight games last year, third on the team at that position behind the departed Anthony Mathis and returning junior Keith McGee.
With or without Drinnon, the point goes from the team’s weakest link to its strongest thanks to the addition of 6-5 senior JaQuan Lyle and juniors McGee (6-3), J.J. Caldwell (6-1) and Zane Martin (6-4). Caldwell is regarded as the team’s best passer while Lyle is the long-time-coming Ohio State transfer who missed the last two seasons with a redshirt and then a torn Achilles.
Those two will get the majority of the playing time, but the early part of the season will be an audition, of sorts, for the others to show they deserve quality minutes. Martin is an offensive threat who will provide points off the bench while McGee needs to improve his defense to get the kind of minutes he saw last year.
Shooting guard/small forward
In Weir’s system, there really is no such thing as a small forward or shooting guard. It’s basically all the same thing, and no one personifies that better than 6-9 junior Vance Jackson and 6-7 junior Makauch Maluach. Both can handle the ball, shoot from distance, drive to the rack or post up. Like tight ends in football, they’re the most versatile athletes on the team and each will get significant minutes.
Jackson figures to be the team’s top offensive threat, a trait he demonstrated with a strong showing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament in March. He spent the offseason flirting with the NBA pre-draft process and fine-tuning a game that will include more shot creation and consistent shooting.
Don’t look past newcomer Vante Hendrix, a mid-year transfer from Utah. The 6-5 sophomore is a physical force and he’ll provide instant energy off the bench.
Freshmen Emmanuel Kuac (6-7) and Kurt Wegscheider (6-4), and 6-6 sophomore Tavian Percy will get their opportunities early, but barring significant development in the nonconference slate, they’ll see their minutes decline when we get into late December and January.
Bigs
This is basically a two-man rotation with 6-10 senior Carlton Bragg and 6-9 senior Corey Manigault. In certain situations it’s certainly reasonable to toss Maluach and Jackson into this mix, given their size and experience in Weir’s system.
Bragg should see a noticeable jump in production with the influx of quality point guards. Anyone who saw this team a year ago knew that getting the ball into the low post was almost a tortuous process for the guards. Toss in the fact that Bragg is in the best shape of his life — he’s down 50 pounds from when he first arrived on campus last fall — and Manigault remains determined to get out of Weir’s doghouse (on-campus incident report that got him into hot water) and the one-two punch of bigs will be significant.
The quest moving forward is not overplaying the big fellas while learning to play with a smaller lineup when they’re out.
Coaching
It took 21/2 years for Weir to completely flush the Craig Neal era out of the Lobo basketball program. The final holdover was Mathis, who jumped ship in the offseason and transferred to Oregon.
Everyone on the staff, everyone on the roster and basically everyone with any kind of connection to the day-to-day ops of this team are his guys. That said, there are no more excuses about bad chemistry, mismatched schemes and lineups that don’t fit. This is a program built exclusively by Weir’s hands, and after two so-so years, it’s time for him to show he’s more than a .500 coach.
He’ll do that by de-emphasizing the 3-ball and getting back to the suffocating, high-speed defense he was known for at New Mexico State and in his first year at UNM. The Lobos will go to more of an inside-out approach on offense, a move that will limit turnovers but maximize efficiency.
Intangibles
The addition of Dan McHale as the defensive wizard of the coaching staff means a return to the fan-favorite full-court press. The team has been emphasizing the system all throughout the preseason, and the influx of defensive-minded players like Hendrix and Caldwell, plus depth in the backcourt, mean no shortage of high-energy guys to go nonstop for a full 40 minutes.
Similarly, Weir has scrapped his old method of defensive deflections in practice to determine the starting five. For the first time in his UNM tenure, he’ll put the five best players on the floor to start games. It’s a tough-love environment in the film room, but one the players are embracing.
The bottom line
The Lobos were picked third in the MWC during the preseason and, for the first time since Weir has been here, it seems as though the team has a real chance to surpass the hype. With 18 home games and a veteran lineup with quality depth, it’s not unreasonable to expect this team to slingshot past the 20-win plateau for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The home dates to circle are Dec. 14 (New Mexico State), Jan. 29 (San Diego State), Feb. 18 (Nevada) and, of course, the Feb. 29 regular-season finale against MWC favorite Utah State.
The last sellout in The Pit was the final home game of the 2015 season. If this team does what it’s expected to, it’s not out the realm of possibility to get close to a capacity crowd for the NMSU and Nevada games.
If you go
College basketball: Eastern New Mexico at New Mexico in the season opener for both teams
Where: The Pit
When: Tipoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday
Tickets: $25 to $45, available atGoLobos.com
Live stats: Follow the links atGoLobos.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.