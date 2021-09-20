Welcome to the best of times at Santa Fe High — at least in the 21st century.
For a high school that has been perpetually kicked around in the athletic realms for so long, it might seem weird to think of Demons athletics in a different context. But upon closer inspection, things are looking up at the city’s flagship public school.
We’ve seen flashes of excellence over the past several years, with the girls basketball team winning the Class 4A title, the cheer squad winning consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015, the boys basketball team making it to the 5A finals in 2019 and the volleyball team’s journey to the 5A championship in the spring.
The fall season, though, has been unique in that success has not been limited to just one program. The football team’s 4-2 start has been documented plenty, but for the first time in a long time — perhaps ever — both soccer programs sit in the Top 10 rankings. The boys team even enjoyed a week atop the MaxPreps.com rankings as the best team in the state before settling into the seventh spot.
Heck, even the boys cross-country team got into the act when Tanner Black won the Capital City Invitational over the weekend. Of course, there will be a segment of the population rolling their eyes saying, “There you go again. Talking all about Santa Fe High.”
Well, the retort is that the school deserves some kudos, because it has suffered plenty of slings and arrows when it came to athletics. Heck, it was just three years ago the football team was in the throes of a 35-game losing streak — the second of its kind for the program since 1990.
When it came to the top soccer programs in Santa Fe, we’ve talked about Santa Fe Prep, St. Michael’s, Capital and even Monte del Sol. The Demons were an afterthought.
No more.
Heck, this nugget eluded The New Mexican until now: When the Santa Fe High girls beat St. Michael’s to start the 2021 season, it was the first time the Demons accomplished that in 24 years.
Think about that.
A program that has been predominantly a part of the big-school scene for most of that time could not beat a 1A-3A program for the better part of a generation. It’s almost as impressive as the Horsemen’s reign in football, in which it went 12 years without losing to either public school until the Demons ended that streak at the beginning of the month.
The odds are good that both soccer teams advance to the state tournament, which would be the first time that happened this century. If the football team gets to seven wins and secures third place in District 2/5-6A, it’s a lock to get to the big-school playoffs for the first time since the “Blue Thunder” squad reached the 4A semifinals in 1986.
A good fall could parlay into an equally successful winter. Ask the coaches for the boys and girls basketball teams, and they will say they feel like they should advance into the 16-team state tournament.
Now, winning a state title? That’s a different story.
For a school and an athletic program that have been starving for success, it’s all about baby steps. Developing competitive programs was the first step.
Sustaining success? That’s a different story.
But it beats irrelevance, which was the Demons’ story for far too long.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.