Next to the start of basketball, this might be the most anticipated day of the prep sports season.
When the football players take to their respective fields for the first day of practice, it means the season has begun. And that means you have questions regarding Northern teams. Well, this is an attempt to shed light on some of them.
Just don’t live or die by the answers, because The New Mexican sports department is really bad at test-taking.
1. Will Santa Fe High rebound from injury-riddled season?
It was a classic case of Murphy’s Law: Everything that could go wrong did for the Demons last year. When starting quarterback Michael Abeyta tore his left ACL in the second game of the season, it was a sign of things to come. At one point, Santa Fe High had 19 players out for a variety of reasons, and a 1-9 season was the result.
Abeyta is ready to show he is fully recovered from that throwaway season. With a speedster in junior receiver Bryce Melton as a target and a senior-laden group determined to make last year’s poor performance an anomaly, the Demons could be the feel-good story of the year.
2. Can St. Michael’s make it to a third straight 3A title game?
The Horsemen have reached the doorstep of the halls of champions in both of the past two years but were denied both times. After November’s humbling 12-0 loss to Ruidoso in the Class 3A championship, St. Michael’s has to replace 15 graduating seniors, including its entire offensive backfield, most of its defense and its top three receivers.
Senior receiver Lucas Gurule and junior running back Cole Sandoval will be called upon to take on bigger playmaking roles. The most pressing issue is who will be quarterback, junior Reed Bass or sophomore Kamal Stith? Good thing District 2-3A play doesn’t start until October.
3. Is it Robertson’s turn to play for a state championship?
With the District 2-3A rival St. Michael’s needing some time to gel, that naturally leaves the Cardinals as the logical choice to fill the void.
The 2022 season was the first time Robertson didn’t make it at least to the semifinals, but this season is full of promise. Mateo Contreras provides the Cardinals a big receiving target, while junior twin brothers Jesse James and Nathaniel Gonzales return. The pieces are there for a return to the championship game, much less a 2-3A title.
4. How does Capital replace quarterback Julian Muñoz?
Before the start of the summer, the Jaguars’ answer to that question was to give it to Muñoz — junior running back Juan Muñoz. But he transferred to 6A powerhouse Rio Rancho Cleveland. Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia believes he has plenty of alternatives in running back Joseph Rodriguez, as well as receivers Elijah Rodriguez and Kristopher Trujillo.
Junior Deavon Montaño will replace Julian Muñoz but don’t expect him to duplicate his dual-threat ways. Capital will strive for better offensive balance it didn’t consistently have last year to compete in District 5-6A.
5. Which unproven quarterbacks will shine the brightest?
Santa Fe High, Capital, St. Michael’s, Robertson, Taos, Pojoaque and Española Valley are all pinning postseason or championship aspirations on quarterbacks who are new or untested to the varsity level. The Cardinals and the Horsemen have shown over the years they can nurse a quarterback through his initial growing pains. Santa Fe High saw promise in Abeyta’s two varsity games in 2022.
Capital and Taos are trying to replace quarterbacks who led their respective teams in rushing and passing in Muñoz and Daemon Ely. The first few weeks of the season might look messy for Northern schools, but the cleanup must be efficient to ensure there is a November for them.
6. Will Year Three of Bill Moon Era reap rewards for SFIS?
Programs that Bill Moon coaches often see much-needed progress in his third year as head coach. Capital made the playoffs in 1990 and hit the .500 mark in 2014 in both of his stints there, Rio Rancho was 4-6 in 1999 and Santa Fe High also hit the .500 mark in 2002.
Moon might be a career program builder, but SFIS is his toughest resurrection project yet. The Braves finished last season with 25 players on the roster, although it led to a 1-8 mark. Competing in 2-3A will be a challenge, but winning three or four games could be on the card, which might be enough to make it to the postseason in a perpetually watered-down 3A class.
7. Can Pojoaque and Española compete in District 2-4A?
Usually, the fall is merely the preseason for the upcoming basketball season for Elks and Sundevils fans, but this year might offer them a chance to warm up their vocal cords. Zeke Villegas has almost 70 players working out in the summer. Española is coming off just its third winning season (6-4) in its 48-year history with a pair of key weapons returning in running back-turned-quarterback Alex Chavez and leading receiver Adrick DeLeon.
Taos and Moriarty will be the leaders of the District 2-4A pack, but these two teams might show the gap between the top and bottom halves is much closer than it has been in past years.
8. Is this finally the year for West Las Vegas?
The Dons have made the playoffs in six straight seasons but have only one semifinal appearance to show for it. New head coach Patrick Rodriguez inherits a program that is senior- and sophomore-dominant and has the top returning signal-caller in the North in C.J. Perea.
This might be West Las Vegas’ best chance to win its first 2-3A title in 20 years. But that means beating Las Vegas Robertson and St. Michael’s, which the Dons have not done in the same season since 2003.
9. Can Los Alamos make it a three-peat in postseason?
The Hilltoppers went a decade between making the state playoffs, but now have done it two straight seasons. They return one of the most dynamic receivers in Class 5A in Melaki Gutierrez, a second-team All-State selection. If Los Alamos can find a solid replacement for running back Teke Nieto, who graduated, it has all the pieces to defend its District 2/6-5A crown.
Now, if they can decide between senior Zack Stidham and junior Kyle Evenhaus at quarterback. The traditional football adage says if a team has two starting quarterbacks, it has none. So, who’s it going to be?
10. How does Taos move on from the Daemon Ely era?
The Tigers rode Ely to a District 2-4A title and a spot in the Class 4A semifinals, but when he graduated in the spring, two-thirds of Taos’ offense went with him.
Head coach Art Abreu Jr. loves to run the ball, and he will have his top two running backs returning in Mateo Salazar and Jerome Martinez. Whoever replaces Ely at quarterback can rely on them to take some of the pressure off. It might not be enough to win the district but expect Taos to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year.