The Tournament of Champions, the 16-team volleyball extravaganza set to start Friday at Santa Fe High and Capital, is a tradition that is almost 40 years old, but it has called Santa Fe home for the past 33 seasons.

It usually brings in some of the top teams in the state from Classes 3A-5A and often marks the first big tournament/meet in Santa Fe. With that in mind, The New Mexican delved into the top 10 regular-season tournaments and meets in Northern New Mexico during the preps season.

Just a forewarning: This list is definitely basketball-dominant. But we’ve grown to expect that in Northern New Mexico. Still, we managed to meander through some other sports that do not involve a hard court and hoops but have a strong presence in this region.

