St. Michael’s Raylee Hunt leads well ahead of the pack in her heat of the 1,600 meters April 15 at the Capital City Invitational. The sophomore and reigning Class 3A champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 won the event at 5:29:89, almost 23 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
The Tournament of Champions, the 16-team volleyball extravaganza set to start Friday at Santa Fe High and Capital, is a tradition that is almost 40 years old, but it has called Santa Fe home for the past 33 seasons.
It usually brings in some of the top teams in the state from Classes 3A-5A and often marks the first big tournament/meet in Santa Fe. With that in mind, The New Mexican delved into the top 10 regular-season tournaments and meets in Northern New Mexico during the preps season.
Just a forewarning: This list is definitely basketball-dominant. But we’ve grown to expect that in Northern New Mexico. Still, we managed to meander through some other sports that do not involve a hard court and hoops but have a strong presence in this region.
1. Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament (basketball): For many people over the past 25 years, this tournament marked the start of the basketball season and it always seem to bring some good teams from around the state. Hobbs has visited the City Different for this tournament. So has Clovis and traditional Albuquerque powers Sandia, Eldorado and Albuquerque La Cueva.
But this tournament truly rocks Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium when the city schools take center stage for the championship. The Capital-Santa Fe High battle of 2019 and last year’s Demons-Horsemen matchup were unforgettable.
That reminds us: Did you know this tournament was a January event for most of its life? My, how times have changed.
2. Northern Rio Grande Tournament (basketball): Santa Fe High might have its big schools, but this is one of the biggest small-school tournaments in the state. This year should be a special one because it will celebrate its 75th version of Northern New Mexico’s small-school brethren (the girls just celebrated 25 years in 2019). It doesn’t matter where the tournament is held (it returned to Española Valley after 23 years at Pojoaque Valley), fans show up no matter the venue.
Its format relies on teams’ records heading into the Sunday meeting before the tournament begins, so the best team doesn’t always get the best seed. Yes, the boys tournament has been dominated by the Pecos Panthers (winners of nine of the last 10 NRG titles), but the girls tournament has been highly competitive over the past five years.
3. Tournament of Champions (volleyball): While it once pitted the best in the state, this tournament evolved into a Northern smorgasbord of volleyball from morning until night. Its roots began in Albuquerque before Santa Fe became the permanent site in 1990, but it has always provided high-quality volleyball.
In fact, four of the last five champions ended up winning state titles.
4. Capital City Invitational (track and field): If you go to this April meet, always have two things handy: water and sunscreen. Capital City usually has between 15-20 teams, and that means a lot of heats to go through. It also means some of the events have the top athletes in the state competing against each other.
Last year brought the meet to Capital for the first time as Santa Fe High was working on improvements to its field areas. It should return to its natural place this season and continue to churn out excellence.
5. Stu Clark Tournament (basketball): What is a list of the best prep events in the North if Las Vegas, N.M., isn’t represented? This tournament, which is entering its 69th year, has one of the most interesting setups. It started at New Mexico Highlands University, then alternated between West Las Vegas and Robertson before returning to NMHU in 1986.
Now, the two schools and university work together to put on one of the more entertaining tournaments, and that keeps evolving. At one point, Santa Fe High and Capital were regulars to the tournament, and St. Michael’s played in it in December. Regardless, the tournament always has good, competitive teams.
6. Louis Cernicek Memorial Invitational (soccer): This gem has been around for almost 40 years and provides an early barometer reading of the best in Class 4A and 5A. It was first called the Mountaintop Invitational before changing its name in 2001 to honor Cernicek, a longtime fixture with the Hilltoppers program.
Because of the competitive nature of the tournament, it’s rarely a foregone conclusion Los Alamos will hold the trophy by the end of it.
7. Al Armendariz Tournament (basketball): What a way to start the prep basketball season. This and the Capital City Tournament have regularly been held on the first two weekends of December, although they alternated their positions two years ago. Capital’s tournament struggled at times with attracting teams when it first started in the early 2000s, but that has rarely been an issue over the past 13 years.
The girls side has been the more entertaining one over the past couple of seasons, as Gallup and Hobbs have graced Edward A. Ortiz Gymnasium’s court.
8. Jim Pierce Memorial Tournament (baseball): Until Santa Fe Indian School began its baseball tournament about a decade ago, this was the only one in Santa Fe. And because St. Michael’s is routinely one of the best 3A programs in the state, it usually stacked its bracket with solid 3A and 4A programs — usually Cobre, which always seems to be a challenger to the Horsemen.
9. Ben Luján Tournament (basketball): If this list came out five years ago, the Ben Luján would have challenged the NRG and the Capital City for the best tournament in the North. However, it lost its luster and the bracket was often filled with mid-level 2A schools where 4A and sometimes 5A programs came to town.
Before then, it was a must-see because of the talented 3A and 4A programs that were in the bracket. Perhaps those days will be on the horizon again with the change in coaches (former Northern New Mexico College’s Ryan Cordova) and administration (athletic director Mark Mutz).
10. Los Alamos Invitational (cross-country): What cross-country program wouldn’t want to come to Los Alamos for the final week of the regular season? First, the scenery is beautiful, as the trees have changed their color. The weather is perfect for running on the Los Alamos County Golf Course. And what program entertaining state title hopes wouldn’t want to compete against perhaps the best cross-country program in the state?
Those ingredients make this the best meet in the North — and it comes just before the district and state meets.