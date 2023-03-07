For the first 12 minutes Tuesday afternoon, the elephant was frightened by the mouse.
The Texico Lady Wolverines had the size advantage, but they didn’t show it against the smaller, quicker Mesa Vista Lady Trojans in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup in the Rio Rancho Events Center. It took a subtle reminder by Texico head coach Jaylyn Cook for her team to absorb the message.
“I’m like, ‘Girls, look at you guys and look at them. We have the advantage,’ ” Cook said.
The seventh-seeded Lady Wolverines leaned into that advantage, using a crucial 15-0 run midway through the game to pull off the 48-38 upset of No. 2 Mesa Vista. Texico advanced to a 2A quarterfinal against No. 3 Laguna-Acoma on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans (23-6) appeared to be in control of the game, even though they only led 17-12 after Tana Lopez hit a pair of free throws with 3:05 left in the opening half. They had forced 10 Lady Wolverines turnovers and outrebounded them by a 15-8 margin early in the second quarter. But Mesa Vista struggled to run its offense, hitting just six of 28 shots in the first half and connecting on just one of nine 3-pointers.
Texico (15-13) needed a boost, and found it on the glass. The Lady Wolverines outrebounded Mesa Vista 35-18 over the last 22 minutes of the game. So it should come as no surprise that their comeback came from second-chance opportunities.
Putbacks by Kinzee Crow and Maya Holman in the final 3 minutes of the half helped Texico get within 17-16 at the break.
Then, Cook added to her coaching genius by taking a page out of the Mesa Vista playbook. The Lady Wolverines opened with a full-court press and forced four straight turnovers they turned into nine points and a 27-17 lead when Catelyn Breshears’ three-point play off a layup with 6:55 left.
“I don’t think they were ready for us to come out that hard after halftime and try our best to get steals and get rebounds,” Breshears said.
Mesa Vista didn’t help matters by losing its composure and turning the ball over. Conversely, it struggled to find any flow on offense, as the team registered three assists for the game.
“When they got the first couple of steals, we got frustrated with each other,” senior wing Amarissa Quintana said.
There was a flicker of hope midway through the third quarter when Quintana nailed a 3 with 4:41 left, then collected a steal and was fouled on her drive to the basket. Her two free throws fueled an 8-0 spurt that got the Lady Trojans within 29-27 when Anna Peña drove the baseline for a layup with 3:28 in the third.
As quickly as the run came, it was a distant memory when Texico responded in kind with the next eight points, capped by Emma Wahlen’s bucket with 1:30 left for a 36-27 lead. Mesa Vista never got closer than 41-33 with 5:24 left.
Mesa Vista head coach Jesse Boies said his team seemed to panic in the moment and started to rush shots, especially in the paint.
“We adjusted to their size, but mentally, we felt like we had to alter our shots,” Boies said. “We weren’t going up strong and we weren’t pushing the ball like we usually do.”
While it was a disappointing end to the season, Boies said getting to the 2A quarterfinals was a significant step for a program that hasn’t advanced this far in years. With only two seniors graduating, including Quintana, the Lady Trojans will have the bulk of a roster that was once 20-2 and in line to earn the top seed in the 2A bracket before a 3-4 finish led to a bittersweet aftertaste.
Boies, though, felt like losses to Peñasco (twice) and Escalante prior to the state tournament helped refocus the team.
“If we hadn’t lost those, I don’t know if we would be here, to be honest,” Boies said.