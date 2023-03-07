For the first 12 minutes Tuesday afternoon, the elephant was frightened by the mouse.

The Texico Lady Wolverines had the size advantage, but they didn’t show it against the smaller, quicker Mesa Vista Lady Trojans in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup in the Rio Rancho Events Center. It took a subtle reminder by Texico head coach Jaylyn Cook for her team to absorb the message.

“I’m like, ‘Girls, look at you guys and look at them. We have the advantage,’ ” Cook said.