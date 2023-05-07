050523_LS_Tennis_3.jpg

Santa Fe Prep’s Henry Kaufman plays against Hope Christian’s Chris Reiter on Friday during the team tennis state tournament in Albuquerque.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

In what was another solid season for Santa Fe-area tennis players, the culmination of the team state championships Saturday saw the Robertson girls and Santa Fe Prep boys reach the finals in Class 4A and four others earn berths in the semifinals.

That includes Santa Fe High’s boys and girls making it to the final four in Class 5A. Same, too, for the Española Valley girls in 4A and the St. Michael’s boys in the same class.

When it was over, it was more of the same ol’, same ol’ as La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy swept the boys and girls titles once again. The schools have won state all three years since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament. For the boys, it marks the fourth straight time the pair has done it since the New Mexico Activities Association went to a two-classification format in 2019.

