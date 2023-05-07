In what was another solid season for Santa Fe-area tennis players, the culmination of the team state championships Saturday saw the Robertson girls and Santa Fe Prep boys reach the finals in Class 4A and four others earn berths in the semifinals.
That includes Santa Fe High’s boys and girls making it to the final four in Class 5A. Same, too, for the Española Valley girls in 4A and the St. Michael’s boys in the same class.
When it was over, it was more of the same ol’, same ol’ as La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy swept the boys and girls titles once again. The schools have won state all three years since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament. For the boys, it marks the fourth straight time the pair has done it since the New Mexico Activities Association went to a two-classification format in 2019.
What’s more, Academy’s boys extended their streak of consecutive state championships to an incredible 20 with its 5-0 win over Santa Fe Prep. The Chargers swept the three doubles matches to take an early lead, then needed about an hour to clinch it with two wins on the singles side.
The dual was halted when Academy’s Jacob Anderson finished off Prep senior Shrey Poshiya 6-2, 6-1. Three other singles matches were still going when it ended.
The Blue Griffins have never won a state title, but this year’s team was as successful as any in school history by winning its district championship and sending a number of players into the later rounds in the singles and doubles portion of the tournament just a few days earlier.
Robertson’s girls reached the finals by knocking off district rival Española in the semis. All three doubles matches were competitive, although each ended with a Cardinals win in straight sets.
The 5-1 win was followed by a 5-0 loss to Academy. Robertson managed to win more than one game in two of the 10 sets that were played.
Santa Fe High’s boys made things interesting against La Cueva, pushing two of the three doubles matches to three sets. Number one doubles Humza Mahmood and Carlos Luis Flores did exactly that in their match that ended with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 loss. The No. 3 doubles pair of Alder Nadon and Quinn Morris were beaten 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Flores also pushed his singles match to three sets before losing.
The girls’ 5A semifinal had Farmington winning 5-1 against Santa Fe High. The Demonettes got a win for No. 2 singles player Yasmin Varastegui-Palomino, a 6-1, 6-3 decision that coincided with three other tight matches on the singles side. Etsuko Yamaguchi extended her match to three games in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 loss.
GOLF
The state championship tournaments for all three classes start Monday morning at sites in the metro area. The 36-hole, two-round 5A tournament will be held at Twin Warriors on the Santa Ana Pueblo near Bernalillo.
One of the big names to keep an eye on is Karen Tian of Santa Fe High. Two years ago she won the small-school title while a sophomore at Santa Fe Prep. She’ll tee off at 10:50 a.m. in the final group of the day.
The 4A tournament will take place at the adjacent Santa Ana Golf Club while the 1A-3A event returns to the Canyon Club at Four Hills.