St. Michael's head coach Joey Fernandez said he will be without about 10 players for Friday night's District 2-3A football game against Las Vegas Robertson because of COVID-19 protocols.
Fernandez said the players were all unvaccinated and exposed to a student who tested positive for COVID-19 and was at Saturday's homecoming dance in the Tipton Center. According to the athletic guidance provided by the New Mexico Activities Association to its members, all unvaccinated students must quarantine for 10 days from the date of exposure or contracting the virus.
None of the players have tested positive so far, Fernandez said. Their absence, however, throws a wrench in the preparation for a game between two contenders for the district title. The football players will not be available for practice until around Wednesday, Fernandez said, which will significantly impact preparation for next week's matchup against top-ranked and undefeated Raton to cap the regular season.
"What a time for it to happen," Fernandez said.
Earlier this season, Fernandez talked to his players about the health protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes prior to the start of the season, and he said it led to an uptick in vaccinations. One of the key differences is that vaccinated players did not have to sit out unless they began to exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms, and could returns as soon as those symptoms disappeared, while unvaccinated athletes have a mandatory quarantine period.
The football team was not the only program affected by it. Horsemen head boys soccer coach Mike Feldewert said his program was missing a player because of contact tracing for Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Santa Fe Prep.
The girls soccer team did not lose any players to quarantine, although it was missing junior Gabrielle Farrar because of a neck injury.
Fernandez could not say if the the quarantines were strictly athletics related. President Tom Coughlan did not return a phone message from The New Mexican.
Being short-handed for the Cardinals game, Fernandez said, means significant adjustments to the game plan. He feels his team can match Robertson's physicality, but he will have to curtail certain parts of St. Michael's play-calling on both sides of the ball.
The good news, he said, is that the coaching staff has had the entire week with the available players to prepare for Robertson.
"We've had different game plans each week," Fernandez said. "It's no different, but we kinda have to vanilla it up a little bit. We can't get too exotic. We're going to have to go out there and play physical football."
This was the not first time the program dealt with a situation related to COVID-19. In the spring, the program shut down for 10 days when a player tested positive for the coronavirus. St. Michael's did not play its first two games of the shortened schedule.
