Plenty has changed around Isotopes Park the last two decades.
From the stadium’s grand opening in 2003, the bullpens have moved behind the fences, protective netting has been installed from foul pole to foul pole, a giant new scoreboard has gone up in left, and even the trademark hill in center has been bulldozed.
About the only thing that hasn’t changed is the gaudy orange and brown striped carpet in the team’s clubhouse. It has survived three major league affiliations and hundreds of players over the years.
It’s now home to a group of players hoping to make a short trip north this season, taking a spot on the parent Colorado Rockies’ roster before it’s over. Getting there brings up the age-old question recycled across all of minor league baseball every spring: Is it more about development or winning?
“When I got interviewed by the Rockies in 2019, they asked me, you know, where was I with the winning versus development,” said Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez. “I think it’s a lot easier to develop when you win, and that’s the message that was sent to the players.”
As much as Lopez wants to see his players hone their craft starting with Friday night’s season opener at Round Rock, he wants even more to see the team pull it together and win a few games.
Part of the journey means dealing with the big news of the baseball world: Rules changes.
The big league is adjusting to pitch clocks, timing for hitters, limited pickoff moves and larger bases. Those rules have, in some part, existed in the minors for at least the last season.
“I mean, it’s an adjustment we all need to make but in a lot of ways it’s more of a mental thing,” said infielder Michael Toglia. “The entire game is sped up, and as a player, it’s on you to adjust.”
‘Topes pitcher Gavin Hollowell isn’t quite as agreeable, although he’s learned to use the changes to his advantage. At Thursday’s initial team workout, he came out of the locker room wearing his game jersey, basketball shorts and a pair of slides with plenty of mileage on them. The top of his left slide has a white Nike swoosh with “OG Junctions” written in marker across the logo.
He explained that they were given to him on draft day and he has kept them ever since.
“Never saw a need to get a new pair,” he said. “These are the originals. The OGs.”
Hollowell said the pitch clock is something he used to make a difference. A power-throwing 6-foot-7 righty, he said he built his career on timing, on dictating the pace of his delivery based on the feel he has in the moment. The timing element has streamlined it.
“The pitch clock, I kind of like it,” he said. “I’ve started to use it as kind of a weapon to kind of throw hitters’ timing off and stuff. The other things, the larger bases and all that, it doesn’t really affect me.”
Lopez said he hopes to turn this season’s club into something rarely seen in Albuquerque: a winner. Rules changes aside, he said the way to do that is sticking to the basics.
“Ultimately it’s on them, the ball’s in their court,” he said. “They have go out there and do the things they have to do. There are certain things that are expected of them and we will hold them to it.”
Keep ’em coming
The Isotopes led the Pacific Coast League attendance for the first time last season, averaging 7,062 fans over 73 home dates. That was a 37% jump from the post-COVID 2021 season and an average of 152 fans per game more than PCL rival Las Vegas, Nev., which finished second.
The Dayton Dragons of the Class A Midwest League led all of minor league baseball with 7,935 a game last season. The Isotopes were eighth. The six teams in between them were all from the Triple A International League.
Lovable losers
The Isotopes have endured eight straight losing seasons, finishing an average of 15.6 games below .500 since their last winning record (76-68) in 2013.
It’s been more than a decade since the ’Topes last made the playoffs. The 2012 team, which was then the top affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, went 80-64 but was eliminated in the first round.
Albuquerque hasn’t had much of an experience with the PCL postseason. Since the Topes were founded in 2003, they’ve gone to the playoffs just three times (2003, 2009 and 2012) and finished with a winning record only seven times.
Service time galore
There are 14 players on the opening day roster with time spent in the big leagues with half a dozen more making their debuts at Triple A.
What there isn’t much of is help in the outfield. Only three outfielders are on the opening-day roster, the same number of catchers.
Yes, that’s him
In case you were wondering, ’Topes infielder Justin Tucker is engaged to actress Vanessa Hudgens. She rose to fame playing Gabreilla Montes in the High School Musical movies. To those not in the know, the setting for the mythical school was in Albuquerque.
Tucker said he’d never been to Albuquerque until he was signed by the Rockies and assigned to the Isotopes.
He also didn’t share many details about his relationship with Hudgens. When asked during media day if his famous other half would show her face at a home game or two, Tucker said she probably would. When asked a follow-up question he avoided expanding on her or their relationship.