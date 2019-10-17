Bill Moon said it’s not about who’s healthy at this point of the season.
It’s about who’s still playing.
With the 2019 football season reaching the home stretch, every player seeing significant action is far from 100 percent. Moon, the head coach of the Capital Jaguars, said this part of the year is a gut check of everyone’s mental fortitude.
“I’m tired, and I don’t play,” Moon said. “Parts of my body ache, and I don’t play. So, if you’re a player, and you’re playing a lot, this is when you find out who can play beat up.”
Not even a bye week for all four of the District 2/6-5A teams prior to this weekend’s district-opening games can do much to change that. However, a bye week can do wonders as far as giving injured players time to heal and teams a chance to correct mistakes. Last week’s bye allowed Capital to get one part of its potent running duo back on the field in junior Gio Munoz, just in time for its battle against reigning district champion Albuquerque Del Norte.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High had a chance to get senior tight end Trent Jones back into the offensive flow after he missed all but the season opener against Las Vegas Robertson with a torn meniscus. Santa Fe High is preparing for its 2/6-5A opener Friday at Los Alamos.
While the two city public schools get ready to take the district plunge, the St. Michael’s Horsemen are trying to set the tone for their stretch run. While sophomore quarterback Lucas Coriz has been the key cog to the offense, the need for a running game to complement the passing game becomes crucial with key games against West Las Vegas on Saturday, following by Robertson and Raton to finish the season.
It will determine how long St. Michael’s will keep playing.
Munoz makes his return
If Capital had something on the line against Portales when the teams met on Oct. 4, Munoz probably would have played against the Rams. Instead, Moon opted to sit his running back and let a left knee injury heal for the three district games that matter.
Munoz, though, had to battle conflicting feelings as he watched the Jaguars fall short in a 35-26 loss, knowing he might have made a difference.
“It’s pretty difficult,” Munoz said of watching the game. “I know I want to be out there and I know I make things happen for the team. At the same time, I gotta look out for my safety, because if I get hurt, I hurt the team.”
And Munoz is a big part of the Jaguars’ rushing attack. He has 558 yards on the ground this season on just 40 carries. Munoz provides the change-of-pace to teammate Luke Padilla’s power running style, but both have the ability to break a long run once they get past the line of scrimmage.
Given that Capital is starting with the defending district champion Knights, having all hands on deck is crucial. Even more important is getting the right mindset heading into the final third of the season.
“The team who wins the next three games has to have a playoff mentality heading into [the playoffs],” Moon said. “So, what have you been practicing? You better be practicing for the playoffs because this is a playoff game.”
Welcome back, Trent Jones
While Jones might not cure all the ails of an inconsistent Demons offense, having him back into the flow of the game plan can only help. Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said Jones does more than offer quarterback Luc Jaramillo a big target in the passing game, his size and strength will have an impact in a rushing attack that has been hit and miss for much of the year.
“Nico [Martinez] did a good job, but he’s not your prototypical tight end,” Martinez said. “He did what we asked him to do, but now, we can get Trent back in there and help with our blocking and passing game and leadership, overall. He brings a lot to our team.”
His presence might also settle down an offense that has been its own worst enemy at times. Coach Martinez said the Demons have short-circuited far too many drives with mistakes, and he feels it makes the offense look worse than it really is.
“It’s just a matter of not making those critical mistakes at the time we’ve had them,” he said. “It’s hard to recover when there’s a fumble or a 10 to 15 yard penalty. You’re at the 20 yard line and it’s first down, then you make a mistake and it’s third and 40.”
Horsemen get running
St. Michael’s started 2-3A play with last week’s 54-0 pasting of Santa Fe Indian School, but the next three games will set the tone for a Horsemen playoff push. If it’s going to be a good one, St. Michael’s has to run the ball to take some of the pressure off of Coriz.
Joey Fernandez, the Horsemen head coach, was encouraged by the 208 rushing yards his team accumulated against the Braves. It was the team’s best total of the season.
“We can’t just be a passing team,” Fernandez said. “We have to be able to run the ball and keep teams honest. We’ve got some good backs that we can get the ball to, and the offensive line is starting to pick up the blocking schemes.”
Ironically, Coriz led the team with 61 yards on the ground, but the trio of Ray Lynch, Derek Roybal and Lucas Montoya combined for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Roybal has been a welcome return after missing almost a year with a knee injury and has 92 yards in three games since coming back against Santa Fe High in September.
“He just has that experience and being able to read the defense and read his blocks and get into the open field and get positive yards,” Fernandez said.
