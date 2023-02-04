Born and raised in Santa Fe, David Fresquez has built a well-earned reputation as a successful businessman with a passion for the world’s most popular sport.
When the opportunity came to merge his love for his hometown with that of soccer, he jumped at the chance. Two months ago, he purchased a franchise in Major Arena Soccer League 2 with the intent of placing a team in Santa Fe in time for the 2023-24 season.
More specifically, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s ice skating venue.
The team would play a six-game home schedule at the GCCC over a four-month period, competing against regional rivals from Texas, Colorado, Kansas and the team 45 minutes down the road in Rio Rancho, the New Mexico Runners. To do that, the team would require an artificial turf playing surface laid over the community center’s ice rink, one that could be installed and removed as quickly and easily as possible.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said as recently as this week that he’s in favor of the team playing at the GCCC, telling a group of skating organization leaders that he’d like to find a compromise that allows soccer and ice sports to coexist in a manner that makes everyone happy.
“Personally I’m very upset about our skaters and the local hockey community potentially losing ice time to a soccer team,” said Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club. “We’ve united our forces and took those concerns to the mayor.”
While Fresquez admits he was prepared for some resistance, at no point did he anticipate the vociferous feedback from Santa Fe’s skating community. In his eyes, their negative response jeopardizes his entire operation.
“Honestly, I was a little surprised at the extent of the media coverage and the wording people opposed to it have used,” he said. “People see this as a bad thing, and I’m here to tell you it’s not.”
A 2005 graduate of Santa Fe High and former college soccer player at Colorado State-Pueblo, Fresquez is the founder of Age Friendly Senior Care and the president of the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, he said, the people of Santa Fe have been deprived of the opportunity to enjoy soccer at a higher level.
He is adamant he’s not trying to kick skaters off the ice and he merely wants to find a solution that allows both sports to reach their target audience without disrupting the other’s business. There is a solution out there, he said. The sides just need to come together to find it.
He points to the New Mexico United as an example of how a well-run soccer organization can transform a community. Founded in 2018, the Albuquerque-based club has become a cultural phenomenon, playing in front of large crowds at Isotopes Park. Their fan base extends around the state, the result of an aggressive marketing campaign that targets a younger generation of fans.
Fresquez said he wants to do the same in Santa Fe, and there’s no better place to do it than a community center whose ice rink provides the exact dimensions the M2 requires. Games are played inside the existing hockey chaser boards, six players per side in games that typically produce plenty of scoring.
To get there requires plenty of logistics. The ice is covered in a protective thermal layer with a blanket of turf laid over the top.
The biggest obstacle for his team, Fresquez said, isn’t necessarily the blowback he’s getting from the ice enthusiasts who say soccer will deprive their participants of valuable ice time, it’s the expense the city will be asked to cover in order to transform the arena into a soccer-friendly venue.
The thermal sheeting, Fresquez said, is estimated to cost $120,000, while the turf playing surface will be an additional $120,000. That says nothing for the crew who must be hired and trained to bring the equipment in, which includes goal standards at each end of the arena.
Steven McIntosh, international development manager for athletic field sheeting company Covermaster, said a staff of 8-10 people would need less than an hour to cover a rink the size of the GCCC. The turnaround for the arena is vital, Fresquez said, because the tentative agreement he has with the city is to rent the arena by the hour.
By his estimate, a typical rental could run as much as $2,000 per game. It puts the onus on his crew to transform the arena as quickly as possible — and for his club’s ability sell tickets to make ends meet. He said he hopes to draw a capacity crowd of 1,200 for home game.
Berendzen said the ice arena’s capacity is 863 in the permanent seating area. It can theoretically expand to 1,200 for events where the rink is covered to accommodate additional patrons.
“It’s a community center whose purpose is to provide opportunities for the people who live here, so when people leave their cars and walk into the arena to watch this team play I want them to feel the magic of Santa Fe,” Fresquez said. “Soccer’s the most popular sport in the world and people here want to see it. This gives them a chance to have some pride watching a team that’s their own.”
To that end, Berendzen agrees — but not at the expense of skaters and hockey players forced to sacrifice their limited time on the ice.
“Santa Fe already has five hockey teams all needing ice time, the same as all our skaters and everyone else,” she said. “Giving up those times on a Friday or Saturday is a lot to ask.”
Santa Fe’s history with organized sports — professional and high-amateur — is more miss than hit. The GCCC was home to the Santa Fe RoadRunners of the Junior-A North American Hockey League from 2004-07. It was initially owned by a group of NHL headliners such as then-Los Angeles Kings coach Andy Murray and NHL stars Rob Blake and Glen Murray.
The team struggled with establishing a fan base, eventually moving its operations to Topeka, Kan.
The GCCC was home to the New Mexico Style during the 2005-06 American Basketball Association season. The team was a financial failure and folded after one year, often playing before sparse crowds of a few dozen fans.
The city has had more success with baseball. Founded in 2012, the Santa Fe Fuego have survived for more than a decade despite numerous challenges at Fort Marcy Ballpark. Notoriously underfunded by the Pecos League and the city, the Fuego have managed to keep things going behind a small but loyal fan base that now includes a handful of reliable sponsorships.
Fresquez envisions his club having the same staying power as the Fuego, and he’s determined to win over those who so loudly protest his team’s existence.
Finding a healthy solution is what he does best. It’s what made him the successful businessman and community leader that he is.
“I think Northern New Mexico’s love for soccer will allow us to succeed,” he said.