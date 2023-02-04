Business in brief, Oct. 9, 2018

David Fresquez

Born and raised in Santa Fe, David Fresquez has built a well-earned reputation as a successful businessman with a passion for the world’s most popular sport.

When the opportunity came to merge his love for his hometown with that of soccer, he jumped at the chance. Two months ago, he purchased a franchise in Major Arena Soccer League 2 with the intent of placing a team in Santa Fe in time for the 2023-24 season.

More specifically, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s ice skating venue.

