ALBUQUERQUE — The stars always shine for the St. Michael’s girls track and field team when it comes to the small-school state meet.
But Saturday was for the underdogs.
Wait, underdogs? At a program that just won its third straight Class 3A state title?
Yeah, they’re there. You just have to look a little deeper.
They take the form of senior thrower Carmen Pacheco, who made the transition from a “happy to be here” sophomore, to a point-scoring contributor, to a state champion in three years.
Or Grace Sandoval and Sophia Miera, who never won individual titles but were the steady hands that always got the baton to the next runner in the relays.
Or Rebekah Bagwell, who made the transition from relay contributor to breakout sprinting star, right before the eyes of spectators at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
So, while the names of Raylee Hunt, Jada Lujan and Jacquelyn Gorman found their way onto individual titles during the two-day meet for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A, there was more than enough room to share in the spoils of championship revelry.
St. Michael’s smashed the 3A field with 128 points, which was 75 more than runner-up Santa Fe Prep. In fact, the Lady Horsemen scored more points than Santa Fe Prep, third-place Albuquerque Sandia Prep (33) and fourth-place West Las Vegas (31) combined. The trio of Lujan, Hunt and Gorman combined for 61 points, which alone would have bested the rest of the field. Yet, it was 18 points less than they had at last year’s meet.
The supporting cast had 67 points, led by the newest shining star in Bagwell, who bagged the high-point honor with 26.50 points — two more than Lujan.
This year’s team was the blend of unselfish stars and hungry up-and-comers meshing into a perfect balance.
“It’s the unselfishness these kids have toward each other,” Fernandez said. “We put a lot of kids in events that maybe they didn’t want to run, but they did what was best for the team.”
So, it was best for Hunt, who was last year’s high-point scorer, to eschew the 3,200 meters and 300 hurdles to run a 200 leg in the 800 relay and the 800 anchor in the medley relay. She got her individual crowns in the 800 (in a state record time of 2 minutes, 17.04 seconds) and the 1,600, but she helped the 800 relay fend off the Lady Dons to win the race in 1:50.20.
Her anchor leg of the medley capped another state-record performance, with a 4:19.12 performance that broke the previous mark by more than a second. It was also almost 12 seconds better than runner-up West Las Vegas.
Hunt said she found competing in different events throughout the season and at the state meet was a refreshing respite from her dominance in the distance events (she won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last year).
“This year has been so nice,” Hunt said. “My coaches have been so unbelievably supportive in letting me choose what events I wanna do and just having some fun.”
Pacheco said the coaching staff is also supportive in letting their athletes help out in other sports and activities. She also competes for the softball team, which should make the Class 3A State Tournament, and helped the choir win a state title last month.
All the while, Pacheco steadily improved as a thrower, especially in the shot put. She finished fourth last May, but found herself in an unusual position this year — the top seed in the event. In the final field event of the meet, Pacheco was in a battle against Crownpoint’s Mykell Castillo, who led through the preliminaries and the first two attempts of the finals.
But Pacheco saved her best for last, launching a 32-feet, 3-inch heave that earned her an individual title.
“I just found out earlier this week I was seeded [first],” Pacheco confessed. “I didn’t know. So, I came in here and said, ‘I’m the number-one seed, so I gotta win this and do it for my team and my family and everyone who is supporting us.”
Bagwell went from a supporting cast member to a star in the span of two months. She was the top seed in the 100, 200 and 400 after Friday’s preliminaries and lived up to those lofty expectations. She barely beat Socorro’s Bayler Pritchett in the 100, as her time of 12.91 seconds was .05 faster.
She then won another nail-biter, besting Albuquerque Bosque School’s Ariella Roghan-Press by a 1:00.25-1:00.70 margin. Bagwell finally could catch her breath in the 200, as her time of 26.45 seconds was .68 better than Raton’s Reyna Marquez. Her day ended by leading the Lady Horsemen to the 1,600 relay title in a time of 4:12.92.
St. Michael’s scored 33 points on relays, with the 800, medley and 1,600 taking state titles. The common denominator to those three was Sandoval and Miera.
“Those two ran four relays, and they did a great job in all of them — piecing them together with the other runners here and there,” Fernandez said. “It makes a big difference.”
Santa Fe Prep, meanwhile, used the performance of its 400, 800 and 1,600 relays to score two thirds and a first in the 400 relay. Those 22 points were crucial in helping the Blue Griffins piece together a second-straight runner-up finish.
They also got second- and fifth-place finishes from Emery Kurth in the triple and high jumps, respectively. Lauren McHorse was fourth in the javelin, which was won by Robertson senior Liana Fernandez with a throw of 114-9.
A year ago, the javelin was the one 2A event that eluded Charli Koseoglu of Academy for Technology and the Classics. She made amends for that in the final event of the entire meet by winning the event with a throw of 119-3.
On a day in which she won the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200, Koseoglu said the javelin title was the one she was most proud of because she missed out on it last year, finishing second.
However, she said she was disappointed with her distance, in part because she was focusing on her sprints and the long jump, where she finished seventh on Friday.
“I love the javelin, and I think that’s why I’ve been struggling,” Koseoglu said. “I haven’t put as much work into it any more. I am really going to start working on it more because I have been so inconsistent.”
Still, her 28 points earned her the high-point honor for the 2A girls meet and led ATC to a runner-up finish with a total of 46 points. A year ago, she teamed with Chanelle Jaeger and Josette Gurule to score all 66 of the Phoenix’s points to win the 2A title.
This time, Koseoglu and Jaeger combined for 41 points, as ATC got a point from the 3,200 relay and a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay that sealed second place.
The most entertaining race was the 2A 3,200, as Peñasco freshman Rochelle Lopez battled McCurdy’s Marisol Serna for almost the entire race. The duo ran away from the field to decide the title on the final lap.
Serna proved to be dogged, as Lopez tried to outkick the Lady Bobcats eighth grader in the final 200 meters. Serna held on for 100 meters before finally fading, and Lopez won in 12:37.15.