Class 3A
District 2-3A
St. Michael's (Spring record: 3-6, failed to reach the state tournament) — The winds of change have swept through this program, one that has arguably underachieved the last half decade. The Lady Horsemen haven’t had a winning record in five years and have been below .500 in district play every year since 2011-12. They’re are under the direction of coach Sonya Ruiz, whose roster has five seniors, including 5-7 point guard Lauryn Pecos.
Santa Fe Indian School (Did not participate in the spring) — Only two players with varsity experience — at least in an SFIS uniform — return to a team that took a hiatus last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Low-post threat Cameron Conners and guard Jordan Torres are a legitimate dual threat that operates perfectly in the Lady Braves’ system, one that has a long history of ball control, slashing guards and rim-protecting bigs.
Santa Fe Prep (Spring record: 2-7, failed to reach the state tournament) — The Blue Griffins are an enigma. They started the season with a blowout win over Santa Fe Waldorf and have another game this weekend, but won’t take the court again until the first week of January. Under the direction of Prep grad and long-time multisport coach Anika Amon, they have a roster with just two seniors and plenty of untested underclassmen.
Robertson (Spring record: 10-5, lost to Navajo Prep in 3A championship) — The North’s most consistent girls program returns with all the tools to make another finals run, which would be its third in four years under coach Majic Medina. This year’s team revolves around senior center Jayden Jenkins. As she goes, so go the Cardinals. Just don’t overlook guard Alexis Pacheco, a 5-5 freshman who, alongside junior Azlyn Padilla, forms a dynamic backcourt.
West Las Vegas (Spring record: 9-4, lost to Tohatchi in Class 3A quarterfinals) — The bitter taste of winning the district title, earning the No. 2 seed and getting sent packing with a double-digit loss at home in the opening round at state is the driving force for this year’s Lady Dons. The team must replace its top two scorers, plugging the holes with a varsity roster that began the season without a single senior. It’s reloading time at West Las Vegas.
Class 2A
District 2-2A
Monte del Sol (Spring record: 2-9, failed to reach the state tournament) — This is a program that has never had a winning record and, entering this weekend, had lost 57 of its last 66 games. A bright spot is senior Araceli Pena, a guard who leads the team in scoring and, alongside classmate Daisy Ortiz, can put up enough points to make things interesting for the Dragons down the stretch. The only question is depth.
Academy for Technology and the Classics (Spring record: 12-1, lost to Lordsburg in Class 2A quarterfinals) — The Phoenix are coming off a season like never before, one that carried a perfect record into the playoffs. Expectations are high, and they largely center around the play of Charlie Koseolgu. A sophomore, she’s a jack-of-all-trades type who leads the team in scoring an is one of the top rebounders. Sophomore guard Perla Miramontes is a big contributor.
Tierra Encantada (Spring record: 1-7, failed to reach the state tournament) — Offense is going to be an issue for the Alarcranes. It’s the same problem that plagued them in the spring when they averaged fewer than 17 points a game. It’s not a team without experience, however. Nearly half of the roster is composed of seniors, giving them valuable leadership under the direction of new coach Mike Velarde.
District 5-2A
McCurdy (Spring record: 0-9, failed to reach the state tournament) — It was tough sledding for the Bobcats last season as they were outscored by nearly 40 points a game. On their fourth coach in as many years, they’ll lean on captain Lorena Pacheco, a senior guard who can also spend time in the high post as a mid-range threat. She’s the team’s top returning scorer, but with a new system in place, it’s safe to expect plenty of changes for the ’Cats.
Peñasco (Spring record: 5-7, failed to reach the state tournament) — It was an unusually down year for the Panthers in the spring season. Their loss total equaled the amount the program had the previous two years, combined, when they won 56 games and were a perennial state title contender. Senior captain Maricela MacAuley will be the rock for this team, one that has a talented yet unproven group of underclassmen.
Mesa Vista (Spring record: 3-9, failed to reach the state tournament) — There have been some lean years for the Trojans, who haven’t finished above .500 since 2015-16 and have had five coaches the last eight years. Leonard Torrez returns for his second season and has at his disposal junior guard Amarissa Quintana and underclassman Tana Lopez, a diminutive 5-foot-3 guard who can score in bunches. There’s reason for optimism in Gallina.
Escalante (Spring record: 9-3, lost to Tatum in the 2A quarterfinals) — Things did not end well for the Lobos last season as the loss to Tatum went down as a forfeit. The good news is, plenty of talent from that roster returns, led by point guard Katelyn Hinds. Standing just 5-feet and weighing about 100 pounds, she’s a threat any time she touches the ball. If she and junior forward Brycelyn Martinez hold up, the Lobos will be a state contender once again.
Mora (Spring record: 6-5, failed to reach the state tournament) — Greg Laumbach returns as the Rangers’ head coach. He led the team to a 20-win season and a district title six years ago, but he inherits a program that has fallen on hard times. Mora has had an overall losing record the previous five seasons. It’s an older team this year, with all but one varsity player either a senior or junior to compete in a top-heavy district with Peñasco and Escalante.
District 7-2A
Pecos (Spring record: 14-0, beat Lordsburg in the 2A championship) — The gold standard for 2A hoops the last few years has been this team, and there’s no reason to expect anything different as coach Bryan Gonzales has an established winner. Freshman Natalia Stout is the team’s leading scoring threat, but she’s far from alone as senior Savannah Ortiz and junior Kristina Ragland, to name two, can turn a game on its ear at any moment. The Panthers are deep, explosive and loaded with confidence — for good reason.
Class 1A
District 7-1A
Santa Fe Waldorf (Did not participate in the spring) — Taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic means a new set of players, coaches and just about everything else for the Wolves. There’s only one senior on the preseason roster. At some point, one or more of the incoming underclassmen, like freshman Ria Baker or sophomore Aneena Linger, will need to make a sizable contribution for a team that has scored just 21 points in the season’s first two games.
New Mexico School for the Deaf (Did not participate in the spring) — The popular Letty Perez returns as the Roadrunners’ coach. That’s the good news. The bad is that points are going to be hard to come by this season as NMSD makes its way with a brand new roster of players trying to learn about the game — and one another. Emily Begay and Sophia Martinez are the senior leaders, but the offense is going to have to come from a roster of undersized, guard-oriented underclassmen.
