District 2-3A
St. Michaels (Spring record: 7-3, lost to Albuquerque Sandia Prep in Class 3A quarterfinals) — The Horsemen have reeled from significant absences (loss of senior post Lucas Coriz, the academic ineligibility of 6-foot junior guard Adam Montoya) and are taking their knocks in December. They still have 6-2 senior wing Devin Flores and 6-1 wing Derek Martinez, and Montoya should be back in January. St. Michael’s should still be considered contenders, but it is clearly not the team it hoped to be.
Santa Fe Indian School (Did not participate in the spring) — The Braves are small, but quick with plenty of shooters to spread the court. Six-footer Leighton Galvan has been a constant in the low post, while 5-6 senior guard and 5-8 wing Owen Pecos provide leadership and a pair of slashers who can also knock down 3-pointers. The Braves will struggle against bigger teams, but their perimeter scoring and pesky defense will keep them in games.
Santa Fe Prep (Spring record: 3-9) — Much will ride on the shoulders of 6-3 senior wing Finn Coles, who is a double-double threat every time he steps onto the court. However, he needs help for the Blue Griffins to contend in 2-3A. Prep has a pair of returning guards in 5-9 Joshua Abeyta and 5-8 Mateo Gilbert and some athletes with which to surround them. How they mature and develop will determine if Prep can contend for a postseason berth.
Las Vegas Robertson (Spring record: 13-1, lost to Albuquerque Sandia Prep in 3A semifinals) — Another year, another wait for the end of the football season. Most of the Cardinals’ rotation were on the 3A state football title team, so it will take them a while to adapt to the hardwood and to first-year head coach James Branch’s system. Senior Matthew Gonzales, a 5-6 guard, is their go-to scorer, while 6-2 sophomore Mateo Contreras could be the break-out star.
West Las Vegas (Spring record: 6-5) — Speaking of fast and athletic, the Dons fit that description to a tee. While they might not have the front-court size comparable to St. Michael’s and Robertson, they make up for it with a bigger backcourt. Six-foot sophomore wing P.J. Montaño and 5-10 guard Damian Gallegos are a strong scoring duo, but West Las Vegas will rely upon the development of the rest of the roster to determine if they are contenders.
Class 2A
District 2-2A
Monte del Sol (Spring record: 7-3, lost to Rehoboth in Class 2A quarterfinals) — The rebuild begins again for the Dragons, who lost six seniors from last season’s playoff team. Junior Kevin Enriquez, a 6-2 forward, is the top returning player, and 6-5 Ivan Morales offer size but needs to improve his conditioning. The rest of the squad is equal parts young and inexperienced, so Monte del Sol will take its lumps early on in the hopes it leads to a productive district season.
Academy for Technology and the Classics (Spring record: 2-5) — The Phoenix are, yes, a team on the rise that should contend with Estancia and Albuquerque Menaul for district supremacy. Sophomore Julian Bernardino, a 6-1 wing, headlines a roster full of talented, but promising underclassmen. Senior Brennen Trujillo, a 5-9 guard, will provide the leadership to help the rest of the team grow and mature.
Tierra Encantada (Spring record: 0-6) — The Alacranes took their lumps last year with a young, but small roster. The hope is they grew from that experience. Junior Marcus Madrid and sophomore Alejandro Coronado give Tierra Encantada a strong guard tandem, while Sidney Ntoko might be undersized but provides an interior presence.
District 5-2A
McCurdy (Spring record: 8-3) — The Bobcats made a successful return to the district, but lost 6-5 post Andres Martinez to graduation. McCurdy will rely on guards Jolen Montoya, a 5-9 junior, and Marcos Gasca, a 5-8 senior, to replace Martinez’s scoring punch, but the rest of the squad is small.
Peñasco (Spring record: 7-5) — Brandon Gurule is back at the helm of the boys program after a year away, and it could prove to be a fruitful one. The Panthers are the one team in the district with size (six players 6-feet or taller). Six-foot junior wing Elias Archibeque is a versatile playmaker, and 6-1 senior forward Juan Arellano is the team's best defensive player. Count the Panthers as a chief rival to Escalante in district play.
Mesa Vista (Spring record: 2-8) — The Trojans already matched last year’s win total, and could prove to be a dark horse in the district race. Junior Jordan Cervantes, a 5-8 guard, provides a scoring punch Mesa Vista lacked last year, and Brandon Sandoval is a steady guard that plays well off of Cervantes. While still undersized, the Trojans will try to use its quickness and Cervantes’ scoring ability to compete in 5-2A.
Escalante (Spring record: 10-2, lost to Pecos in the 2A quarterfinals) — The Lobos are the frontrunners, thanks in part to having the district's best player in 5-9 senior guard Santiago Rivas. Escalante has a rising sophomore guard in 5-10 Luka Torres, but what the team really needs is a big man. Junior Dominic Arellano is the tallest at 6 feet, which might hurt the Lobos once they hit the postseason.
Mora (Spring record: 2-9) — The Rangers welcome back a familiar face in head coach Manuel Romero, who returns to Mora after nine successful seasons at Robertson. He encounters a roster filled with seniors and sophomores, but not a lot of height. Romero can rely on a pair of seniors — 6-footer Diego Aragon and 5-8 Diego Chavez — as he holds the squad into a more disciplined, but up-tempo squad.
District 7-2A
Pecos (Spring record: 11-3, lost to Jal in the 2A semifinals) — So much for a rebuild. The Panthers took a sophomore-dominant squad all the way to the 2A semifinals in May, and more is expected of them. Pecos is led by 5-10 wing Jodaiah Padilla, who was an All-State selection last year, but its size (three players 6-1 and taller) and depth make it a state contender.
Class 1A
District 7-1A
Santa Fe Waldorf (Did not participate in the spring) — After spending two seasons as a co-op team with Desert Academy, then missing out of the spring’s shortened season because of the pandemic, Waldorf goes back to being the lone Wolves again. Senior Jackson Cole (a 6-1 post) along with juniors Andres Gonzales and Eno Little (both 5-10 wings) are returning veterans from the 2019-20 team, as is head coach Taylor Romens.
New Mexico School for the Deaf (Did not participate in the spring) — The Roadrunners also missed out on the spring season, but are looking to return to the 1A bracket after making it three straight years prior to the spring. Senior Bruce Brewer, a 5-11 guard, will return to dazzle fans with his ball-handling skills and scoring ability (21 points per game as a sophomore). Also returning is 6-1 junior forward Kieran Vollmar, who made opposing defenses pay for focusing on Brewer.
