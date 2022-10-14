ESPAÑOLA — On paper it had all the markings of an entertaining game.
As it turned out, not even close.
The Taos football team made it seven straight wins with a 61-6 blowout of Española Valley in the District 2-4A opener for both teams Friday night.
The host Sundevils came in as one of the feel-good stories of 2022, having won five of their first seven games to create rumblings of a possible state playoff run by securing the team’s first nonlosing season in six years.
Taos rode in with one of the stingiest defenses inClass 4A
— and a massive chip on its shoulder after spending the season dealing with the kind of adversity that might make some teams snap. The Tigers have not (and won’t) play a single home game this season. Toss in a brief and apparently unwarranted disciplinary action against its head coach and a heartbreaking loss to one of its seniors in Friday’s game, and the program has had more than enough reasons to mail it in.
“I think the hardest part of this week has been keeping everyone’s focus,” Tigers coach Art Abreu said after a game that was halted three minutes into the second half due to the 50-point mercy rule. “We were coming off a game like this and we knew what was in front of us the next couple of weeks, so we needed to come to work every day and not overlook anything. I’m not the most popular man at practices lately but that’s OK, I don’t need to be liked if it means keeping these guys focused.”
At 7-1 overall and 1-0 in 2-4A, Taos represented the stiffest challenge Española (5-3, 0-1) has faced. Not one of the Sundevils’ previous seven opponents owns a winning record, and not one had the talent Taos does.
The Tigers turned it into a mismatch almost immediately, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter and carrying a 55-6 lead into halftime. The game would have ended in the second quarter had kicker Ozias Miller not pushed an extra point wide right following the Tigers’ eighth touchdown of the first half.
Taos senior Favian Cordova had a touchdown on offense (41-yard scoring pass), one on defense (a 36-yard pick-six) and one on special teams (a 60-yard kickoff return). Quarterback Dameon Ely passed for two touchdowns and ran for another while running back Elija Romero had three scoring runs.
The fact that his team has faced so many issues yet still keeps winning doesn’t come as a surprise to Ely.
“I’m not really that surprised because we knew we could be a good team but, yeah, there’s been a lot of things going on this year,” he said. “We try not to let anything bother us.”
Ely finished his night completing five of his seven passes for 111 yards while rushing for for another 46. Romero had only five carries, three of which resulted in six points.
The stats weren’t exactly mind-blowing given the fact that Taos was working with a short field all night. The only time the ball crossed into Tigers territory in the first quarter was on an Española punt, which Taos return man Noah Washington fielded at his own 49 and immediately carried it across the 50 and into the Sundevils’ half of the field.
The news wasn’t all good for Taos. It was only last week that senior Cayden Farmer made his season debut after successfully rehabbing a devastating knee injury last year. He had six carries in last week’s win over Grants but was helped off the field Friday night when he went down with an injury to the same knee on a kickoff.
“That kid works so hard and does everything he can to stay healthy,” Abreu said. “He eats right, gets sleep, takes are of his body and does everything he’s asked to do on this team. To see him go down like that, it’s awful.”
Farmer was on crutches with his left knee in a heavy brace following the game, one that sets up two straight “home” games to close out the regular season. Both games will be played at Questa High School.
Already a lock for the 4A state playoffs, Taos is working on potential sites for what should be at least one home game in the first two weeks of the postseason.
For now, the focus Abreu was looking for is very much alive — even on a night when the close game some may have expected never materialized.
NOTES
Eight of Española’s first 12 plays went backward. The Sundevils had negative yardage in the first quarter but did get two long passing plays late in the first half to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Nate Chacon connected on a 56-yard pass to Kevin Coffeen, then hit Victor Parra from 22 yards out for a touchdown that cut the Taos lead to 42-6. ... The Tigers face winless Pojoaque Valley next week, then the much-anticipated matchup with Moriarty on Oct. 28 in a game that will determine the 2-4A championship.