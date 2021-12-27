When the Capital Jaguars mapped out their 2021-22 boys basketball schedule, it was done to avoid playing crosstown rival Santa Fe High a multitude of times.
What they didn’t expect was for the Taos Tigers to take their place. The two teams played Monday for the third time this month to open the Stu Clark Tournament at New Mexico Highlands University’s Joan A. Wilson Complex.
Taos rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Capital for the second time in a 72-69 win. The Tigers advance to a Tuesday semifinal to play Socorro, which knocked off co-host Las Vegas Robertson in the evening session 69-66.
On the other side of the bracket, Belen needed overtime to outlast the Bernalillo Spartans 48-45 to get to a semifinal matchup against the other co-host, West Las Vegas, after it outlasted Pecos 73-65 in the nightcap.
Taos 72 Capital 69
The Tigers had to overcome a hot-shooting night by the Jaguars, who hit 10 3-pointers to make things interesting. Taos (6-2) also needed some help from senior wing Anthony Padilla, who carried the scoring load in the first half with nine points to keep his team within 38-28 at the half.
It was the start of a 22-point performance for Padilla that helped open up the paint for big men Elden Torres and Daemon Ely. The pair combined for only 10 points at the break, but wreaked havoc in the second half.
Ely had 14 of his 20 points in that stretch, with eight coming in the decisive fourth quarter as Taos erased a 55-53 deficit entering the final 8 minutes. Padilla’s bucket with less than 20 seconds left in the game broke a 69-all tie and Nathaniel Gutierrez hit one of two free throws for insurance.
Taos will play Socorro in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Anthony Alvez and Santiago Bencomo led the Jaguars (6-5) with 20 points, with Bencomo hitting four 3s. Izaya Sanchez-Valencia added 13 and Edwin Saenz had 12.
Capital plays Las Vegas Robertson in a 2:30 p.m. consolation game.
Socorro 69, Las Vegas Robertson 66
It was a battle of the guards between Robertson senior Mathew Gonzales and Warriors senior Adadrian “Duda” Jackson. Gonzales scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals (4-4), but it was no match for Jackson’s 31-point effort.
He scored 20 points in the second half, with 12 in the fourth quarter to help Socorro (7-1) overcome a 44-42 Robertson lead.
Jackson also received help down the stretch from Warren Chewiwi, who had eight of his 16 points in the fourth. The pair were 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Mateo Contreras and Bodie Schlinger each had 12 points for the Robertson.
West Las Vegas 73, Pecos 65
The Dons outscored the Panthers 20-12 in the fourth quarter to break a 53-all tie and advance to a semifinal battle with Belen at 7:30 p.m.
Senior guard Josh Gonzales came alive for West Las Vegas (4-2) in the second half, as he scored 12 of his 14 points after the break. Eight of them came in the fourth quarter as the Dons pulled away.
West Las Vegas showed plenty of balance offensive, with five players reaching double figures. Damien Gallegos led the team with 18 points, while Enrique Gonzales had 14, P.J. Montaño 12 and Roy Pacheco scored 10.
Pecos (4-3) had Jodaiah Padilla score a team-high 15 points, with 11 coming in the second half. Joshua Gonzales added 11, Isaiah Sandoval had 10 and Aiden Holten nine.
Pecos takes on Bernalillo in a 1 p.m. consolation semifinal.
Belen 48, Bernalillo 45 (OT)
The Eagles put a damper on Spartans head coach Terry Darnell’s final Stu Clark appearance, using overtime to outlast their foe after watching a 26-19 halftime lead slip away.
The Spartans outscored Belen 14-9 in the third quarter to cut the margin to 35-33, then hit five of six free throws to help force overtime. The Eagles (7-4) held Bernalillo to just one 3-pointer in the extra period to eke out the win.
Daniel Corrales had 19 points to lead Belen, and Brody Jacquez added 14.
Chase Darnell paced the Spartans (6-5) with 20 points, and Raymond Aragon added 11.
