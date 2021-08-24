Girls soccer
Taos 6, Santa Fe Prep 2
What happened: The Blue Griffins, with several injuries and a few players who are not yet eligible to play, were tied with the Lady Tigers at 2-all after a half. But fatigue set in, and Taos scored four times in the second half in a nondistrict match at Sun Mountain Field.
Top players: Taos' goals were all scored by two players, as Ava Gerken and Selina Bayles each recorded a hat trick. Marley Belyeu scored both first-half goals for Prep.
What's next: The Blue Griffins (0-2) take on Santa Fe High on Thursday. Taos (3-0) heads to Santa Fe to play Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday.
