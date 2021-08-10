TAOS
The curse of winning a state championship is having every team, past and present, compared to the one that finished on top.
For the Taos football team, its run to the 2018 Class 4A title still carries weight at Anaya Field. That’s especially true of this year’s senior class, a group that was knocking on the door of the Tigers’ program when it all went down.
Those upperclassmen were just freshmen back then. They formed the youthful backbone of the program the following year and, just like everyone else, struggled through the COVID-19 shutdown that condensed the 2020 season into a four-game sprint in the spring.
“I know we were just out here four or five months ago, but it feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve really had football, you know?” said junior Daemon Ely, the team’s lean and athletic 6-foot-6 quarterback. “If felt like we took a year off.”
For Tigers coach Art Abreu Jr., rebuilding his program starts in the trenches. When he looks at his current crop of linemen, he likes what he sees.
“Those guys in there,” he said during a recent practice, nodding his wide-brimmed baseball cap in the direction of his big guys, “they’re the reason I’m smiling a lot right now. We’re not the biggest team, but they play the way I like — tough, mean.”
An old-school guy who loves physical linemen and pass-blocking tight ends, Abreu said there’s a fundamental lesson to be learned from taking home a blue trophy.
“I don’t know if I can say that I really enjoyed the championship year,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong — the wins, taking districts winning in the playoffs, I loved all of it and enjoyed every one, but I never really let myself have fun with it. This team, I’m ready to do that.”
With 33 players taking part in the varsity camp and another 15 to 20 on the way from the sub-varsity levels, the Tigers aren’t as thin up front as they were the past two seasons. Warren Gomez, Ryan Garcia and Uriel Chavez (all seniors) are a big part of the vibe check at this point.
“I’m not taking anything away from the guys who were here before us, but I think the leadership we have right now is just what we need,” Gomez said. “We spent a lot of time getting ready for this and we saw all the things we didn’t do right the last time we were out here. We definitely learned from that.”
Chavez said the team has practically lived in the weight room the past 12 months. It took advantage of COVID-19’s onslaught that pushed the 2020 schedule back into March Madness, giving the players an extended season that, in some ways, kept everyone together.
“We haven’t played that much the last, what, couple of years, but we’ve all been together working out and lifting since we got back [in the spring],” Chavez said.
The defense will rely on an attacking front and a slew of experienced veterans in the secondary. Among them is junior Favian Cordova, perhaps the most talented all-around athlete on the roster.
He and Ely will make a solid 1-2 punch on offense. Ely has the size to spot holes in the defense while Chavez manages to get his mitts on anything thrown his way.
All that’s left is a schedule with one date already circled in bright red ink. The Aug. 20 season opener at home against St. Michael’s has become the rallying cry for a unit that’s still smarting from a 48-3 blowout loss on March 20. That game, Abreu constantly reminds his players, was the first home date his 1-year-old son ever attended.
After each practice the Tigers run gassers from sideline to sideline, each player yelling out “48 to 3” as they begin each sprint.
“What I love about this team is its willing to learn and always ready to ask questions and get better,” Abreu said. “That’s the kind of team a coach wants. You can have talent and you can have experience, but it’s that kind of attitude that takes a team farther than all that other stuff. This group is hungry.”
NOTES
Five of the seven teams on this fall’s non-district schedule made the state playoffs in 2019, the last time New Mexico was able to have a football postseason. ... The Tigers are still in District 2-4A along with Moriarty, Pojoaque Valley and Española Valley. They’re undefeated against those clubs dating to a 2015 loss to Española. ... Taos will host Raton on Thursday night in a preseason scrimmage. ... It’s unclear if the Tigers will have enough players to field a freshman team this season. With the exception of just a few schools, numbers at the eighth-grade and freshman levels are on the decline.
