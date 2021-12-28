Boys basketball
Taos 75, Socorro 58
What happened: The Class 3A Warriors hung with the 4A Tigers for three quarters of the first semifinal of the Stu Clark Tournament on Tuesday in the John A. Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University, trailing 54-53. Taos put on the defensive clamps as Socorro (7-2) managed just five points in the fourth. The Tigers finally slowed down guard Adadrian “Duda” Jackson, who scored 33 of his 35 points in the first 24 minutes to keep his team in it. Taos relied on the duo of Anthony Padilla and Daemon Ely to pull away, as they scored 14 of their team’s 21 points in the final period.
Top players: Ely finished with 25 points to lead a quartet of double-digit scorers for Taos. Padilla added 12 points, while Isaiah Jeantete and Elden Torres each had 11.
What’s next: The Tigers (7-2) take on Belen for the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Belen 78, West Las Vegas 61
What happened: The Dons were within 55-50 of the Eagles after three quarters and took a 56-55 lead on Josh Gonzales’ 3-pointer with 7:15 left in the game of the Stu Clark semifinals. The moment was short-lived, as Belen (8-4) scored the next 13 points and pulled away. Daniel Corrales scored nine of his 15 points in the quarter to pave the way for the Eagles.
Top players: Damien Gallegos led the Dons with 20 points, Roy Pacheco added 16 and Gonzales had 12.
What’s next: West Las Vegas (5-2) takes on Socorro for third place at 6 p.m.
Capital 72, Las Vegas Robertson 69 (OT)
What happened: The Jaguars found themselves down 33-23 late in the first half of a consolation semifinal at the Stu Clark before rallying behind a 23-11 run to take a 46-44 lead into the fourth. Robertson didn’t go away easily and forced overtime on Mathew Gonzales’ free throw with 6.3 seconds left to tie the score at 65-all.
In the overtime, the Jaguars outscored the Cardinals 7-4, with Izaya Sanchez-Valencia hitting a crucial 3 in the process.
Top players: Sanchez-Valencia finished with 17 points, while Anthony Alvez led the way for Capital with 22. Gonzales had 21 points for the Cardinals, and Bodie Schlinger added 19.
What’s next: Capital (7-5) plays Bernalillo for fifth place at 2:30 p.m. Robertson (4-5) takes on Pecos for seventh place at 1 p.m.
Bernalillo 74, Pecos 45
What happened: The Spartans, who led 28-19 at the half of the other Stu Clark consolation game, exploded for 31 points to take a 59-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Chase Darnell accounted for 21 of those points and finished with a game-high 32 points, while Jason Lovato added 25 points.
Top players: Pecos was led by Isaiah Sandoval and Malik Barrens, who both had 10 points.
What’s next: Pecos (4-4) plays Robertson for seventh place at 1 p.m.
