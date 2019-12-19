Taos Ski Valley announced last week that it will host the 2020 World Pro Ski Tour championship April 10-12, a dual slalom format with large drop jumps. The series was popular in the 1970s and ’80s but faded out in the ’90s. Revived in 2017, it is gaining fans and sponsors.
“We are thrilled to welcome the world’s best skiers to the mountain this spring,” said David Norden, CEO of TSV. “We’ve always had the terrain to host a major event like this, and now through years of careful investment we have the infrastructure, lodging and facilities to roll out the red carpet to this world-famous group of Olympic medalists and professionals.”
The 50 or so elite racers scheduled to compete include former Olympians and World Cup racers from the U.S., Canada and Europe. Racing in the Taos event will be U.S. ski member Ted Ligety, one of the world’s top giant slalom racers who won a gold medal in GS at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.
The race will be aired on CBS Sports Network, live streamed by FloSports, and will be included in a reality TV series called Between the Gates, to air on Outside Television, about the race circuit and competitors.
Angel Fire update
Angel Fire, open since Dec. 13, is enjoying fine early season conditions, with a 29-inch base, all lifts in operation and 63 of 81 runs open.
It also has some new developments. The sad news is that this year marks the final running of the World Championship Shovel Races, a trademark event. The 41st incarnation will take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2, and racers from all over the country will sit on the scoop of a standard aluminum grain shovel, handle pointed downhill, and shoot down at insane speeds.
The resort has also introduced the Parenting Pass, an interchangeable pass that allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or to ski solo while the other parent watches over an infant or toddler too young to ski. Their child-friendly ski school offers private lessons for those as young as 2 years old. Kids under 7 years old and seniors age 75 and up ski for free, and seniors age 70-74 can ski for just $29 a day.
Angel Fire has also installed a state-of-the-art summit camera. The Prism Onyx unit is the world’s first live camera on the market providing 4K video, 24-megapixel imagery, with ultra-wide panoramic views of Wheeler Peak and the Moreno Valley. The webcam can be accessed at www.angelfireresort.com/webcam.
Angel Fire has added nights and hours to its state-exclusive night operations, held on 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, and in its Night Rider terrain park.
Purgatory adds runs
Purg added four trails to its terrain on its frontside in the oldest part of the resort: 777 (black tree trail), When (blue tree trail), Sun Dog (double black diamond) and Monkey Launch Chutes (double black chutes). The latter two have yet to open. Also added were improved snowmaking infrastructure and more than 400 new seats at dining outlets across the resort, plus a daily breakfast buffet at Purgy’s (free for lodging guests) in the base area.
CONDITIONS AND EVENTS
Ski Santa Fe has a nice 41-inch base, with almost every run open. Still off-limits are Big Rock Chutes, Chile’s Glade, the bowls and a few others. Tree runs like Tequila and Richard’s Run are excellent, with no ice anywhere on the mountain. Check out the bluegrass of the Kitty Jo Creek Band playing live on the deck at Totemoff’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Pajarito Mountain has an 18-inch base with 32 of 44 runs skiable. It is open daily through Jan. 5, before going to a Wednesdays-Sunday schedule from Jan. 8-March 1.
Taos Ski Valley is enjoying a 53-inch base, with skiing on both the front and back sides, including many expert runs, plus hike-to terrain off Highline and West Basin ridges. Kachina Peak remains closed, needing one more good storm.
Enjoy world-traveled jazz pianist Sanford Hindelrie at 192, the restaurant/bar of The Blake during the Friday night. Santa Claus will visit TSV from 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Christmas tree on the plaza.
Sandia Peak will open on a 15-inch base of natural and man-made snow. Three-quarters of the trails will be open, accessed from Lifts 3 and 4. All facilities will be open, including the Double Eagle II Cafeteria, Snow Sports School, Cubby Corner Children’s Facility, Rental Shop and Sandia Peak Sports Shop.
It will be open daily through Jan. 5, then on Fridays-Sundays and holidays from Jan. 10 through mid-March.
Red River has a 37-inch base and 35 of 64 runs open. It will host torchlight parades and fireworks Christmas Eve, Dec. 28 and New Year’s Eve just above the Lift House.
Sipapu has a 26-inch base, with 20 of 43 runs open. Ski Apache is open but with only two beginner runs skiable.
Wolf Creek has 76 inches with all runs open. It has seen 139 inches fall so far this season. Monarch Mountain has a 51-inch base, with all terrain open, including hike-to Mirkwood Basin — the earliest access ever to this cirque and woods expert’s enclave.
Purgatory has a 40-inch base with 98 of 105 runs open. Santa Claus will be in the base area on Dec. 21, and a fireworks and torchlight parade at dusk is set for New Year’s Eve. Crested Butte has a 41-inch base and 52 of 121 runs open. Its North Face and High lifts are still closed. Telluride reports 37 inches , with 107 of 148 runs open. The Oak Street and Plunge chairs opened Dec. 18, and the Gold Hills and Prospect chairs are also operational.
