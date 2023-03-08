ALBUQUERQUE — Mateo Salazar had logged more than 13 minutes of playing time, taken just two shots and scored only two points when he showed everyone in The Pit why March is a time when players like him can become larger than life, if only for a second.
The Taos guard drifted into the far corner in the final half minute of Wednesday’s Class 4A boys state basketball quarterfinal in The Pit against defending champion Highland. Just moments before, his Tigers mounted a furious comeback and this — this was his chance to be a hero.
Salazar took a pass from the low post from teammate Daemon Ely and drained a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, handing the Tigers a one-point lead that turned into a shocking 56-54 upset.
“I mean, it’s last-minute and we’re down,” Salazar said. “I was just thinking, well, give it up for my boys.”
It sends seventh-seeded Taos (19-10) into Thursday’s semifinals against No. 6 Hope Christian, with a 6:30 tipoff in The Pit.
The Tigers ended the game on a 10-0 run, which started with what looked like a back-breaking turn of events for them. Ely got tied up at the top of his own key, turning the ball over on the alternating possession. It led to a Highland 3-pointer that seemed to put the Hornets out of reach.
Two quick buckets led to a pair of free throws by Xavier Duke in that final minute. It set up Salazar’s big shot one possession later.
“It’s March Madness, right?” said Taos coach Hernando Chavez. “I think everyone thought Taos was just going to come over here and hang out for a day. … We weren’t just here to be part of the dance. I told them Cinderella’s wearing orange and black this year.”
Highland had one last opportunity to tie it but Jesus Licon’s coast-to-coast drive ended with a twisting layup attempt at the final buzzer. The shot was off and no foul was called, setting off a wild celebration on the Taos sideline.
Signs that it could be the Tigers’ night came early when they led 17-10 in the first quarter. The Hornets responded with a 14-2 run over the course of the next several minutes to take a 24-19 lead they held until Salazar’s shot.
Ely led the way with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds. No other Tiger reached double digits. Highland got 21 from Alexis Dominguez.