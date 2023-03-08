030823_JG_Taos-Highlands1.jpg

Taos’ Daemon Ely, right, battles for possession against Highland’s Raul Stanford on Wednesday during a Class 4A quarterfinal in The Pit.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Mateo Salazar had logged more than 13 minutes of playing time, taken just two shots and scored only two points when he showed everyone in The Pit why March is a time when players like him can become larger than life, if only for a second.

The Taos guard drifted into the far corner in the final half minute of Wednesday’s Class 4A boys state basketball quarterfinal in The Pit against defending champion Highland. Just moments before, his Tigers mounted a furious comeback and this — this was his chance to be a hero.

Salazar took a pass from the low post from teammate Daemon Ely and drained a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, handing the Tigers a one-point lead that turned into a shocking 56-54 upset.