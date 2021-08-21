If it’s quiet enough, the sound of your feet walking across the artificial turf of a high school football field makes the tiniest crunching sound, almost as if it’s bare feet pressing softly into Styrofoam.
Favian Cordova loves that sound if only because it gives his mind a chance to leave its tortured existence if only for a little while.
A junior at Taos High School, he’s a three-sport athlete whose lean frame and raw talent make him the prototypical jock. He’s fast, has air tanks for lungs and has a layer of toughness that can’t be measured with a cursory glance.
“Look at him,” said Taos football coach Art Abreu Jr. “He looks just like any other kid, but that one is special. What he’s dealing with, it makes me want to hold on as tight as I can for him.”
Both of Cordova’s parents are dead. His father passed away eight years ago. His mom, Crystal Lane, died in April after she was involved in a fatal car crash on N.M. 68 near a section of the road known as the “horseshoe.”
Her death came two days after Taos played its final football game of the truncated 2021 spring season, a 34-0 win over Moriarty. It cast the family into chaos, and Cordova has moved in with his two older sisters; one of their boyfriends; and Cordova’s younger sister, who is just entering grade school.
“People ask me if I’m doing good and, yeah, I guess so,” Cordova said. “Every day is different because it takes a lot not to think about certain things. I like distractions when they come up.”
Cordova said the family is attempting to settle custody arrangements with the state that would allow one of his older sisters to become his legal guardian and give the family the opportunity to remain together.
To escape the drama, he said, being on the field, spending time in the weight room or in the locker room, even doing mundane drills at practice — they’re all therapeutic.
“It gets my mind off things,” he said, wiping his sweaty brow while glancing into the setting sun during a recent practice. “There’s a lot on my mind but being here, walking around on this field — I’m able to not really think about any of that stress for a little while.”
His teammates are well aware of his situation. The key, said lifelong friend and Tigers quarterback Daemon Ely, is simply being as normal as possible.
“He’s my motivation, you know?” Ely said. “None of us have gone through what he’s going through right now. He’s dealing with it every day. To come out here and continue working to do three sports, it’s a reminder that someone always has it tougher than I do.”
The emotional leader of the team is senior Uriel Chavez. As vocal as he is on and off the field, Cordova’s situation sent the team reeling at the fragility of life.
“When we found out about his mom, we were all kind of scattered in our own places, you know, so we all started texting him and letting him know we’re a family and we’ll do anything for him,” Chavez said. “Brothers have each other’s backs, and he needed us more than ever.”
Ely said he’ll never forget the night of April 3. He and a few friends were on their way home from watching a Little League game when Cordova called him.
“He just said his mom was in a car accident, and the way he said it made me think he was messing with me because we’re always screwing with each other like that,” Ely said. “But he got real quiet and said it didn’t look like she was going to make it out.”
The memory still brings a flood of emotions back. As he revisited them one at a time, Ely repeatedly stopped to gather himself.
“My heart sank because I knew his mom forever, really,” Ely said. “I was at his house all the time when we were little. We had our little trio back then, me, Favy and Uddie [teammate Uriel Chavez]. To lose her, it was losing family.”
Cordova said he has his good days and bad. It’s not always easy dragging himself out of bed — or going home and away from his teammates, for that matter.
“I thought about quitting when my mom died, but the more I thought about it, the more I knew she wouldn’t like that,” he said. “That’s why I stick with it. Being here keeps me going. Without football, I don’t have anything.”
Cordova said he can’t help but glance into the aluminum bleacher seats at Anaya Field and imagine his mom there. She was able to attend three of the Tigers’ four games in March, just days before her death.
She was just like most fans, Cordova said, cheering and jeering just as loudly as anyone else. She was also proud of the work her son did, taking time to heap praise on a player whose No. 11 uniform hardly ever leaves the field.
Cordova is a starting receiver and defensive back for Abreu’s program, rarely spending time on the sidelines. Although he was held without a catch and was in on just a few stops in Friday’s season-opening loss to St. Michael’s, the fact that he was still out there despite everything he’s been through is a testament to the kind of person he is.
“Most people can’t imagine what he and his family have experienced,” Abreu said. “Most of us go home to our families, we see our moms and dads whenever we want. Fav — this team has become a family to him and we understand how important that is. We’ll never leave him.”
That includes the good and the bad.
At one point in Friday’s loss, Cordova was out of position and taken out of a clean shot at St. Michael’s quarterback Lucas Coriz during a 50-yard touchdown scramble in the first half. Cordova was chewed out by the coaches, a sign that being part of the football family means taking off the kid gloves when the game is on.
“Football’s good for him because it keeps him distracted, keeps him busy,” said Tigers senior Ryan Garcia. “His focus is on here instead of somewhere else. Hopefully he’s trying to make his mom proud by doing some good out here.”
Cordova said the last year and a half have been especially brutal. The pandemic put the clamps on high school sports in March 2020, then it forced everyone into a self-enforced quarantine that, to him, felt as though it dragged on a lot longer than it did.
It made the simple things — hanging out with friends, going to the gym, going to class and doing all the other haunts of teenage life — impossible.
“You watch him and, yeah, he’s been doing good, but it’s on us to make sure he’s in a good space and that he has all of us here for him,” said teammate Warren Gomez, a senior. “We know how important that is for him.”
