Taos head coach Art Abreu Jr. pumps up his team before a scrimmage against West Las Vegas on Aug. 12 at Ivan Head Stadium. Abreu Jr. was cleared Saturday to resume coaching after Taos Municipal Schools found no evidence to back up misconduct allegations.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Taos Municipal Schools cleared head football coach Art Abreu Jr. to continue guiding the program after an investigation into abuse claims by a former player, district superintendent Valerie Trujillo said Tuesday.

Abreu Jr., who is in his eighth year at the school, was placed on leave Friday, Trujillo said, after district officials were informed of claims of physical, verbal and mental abuse. She declined to elaborate on who made the allegations or whether they were current or former players, saying it was a personnel matter.

Abreu Jr. said he did not know of the specifics of the abuse but was told the accusations came from a former player. There were also allegations he allowed players to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol before and after games and practices, Abreu Jr. said.

