BERNALILLO — By time Art Abreu Jr. jogged onto the field for Friday night’s latest stop in what is proving to be the longest prep football season of his life, he had a chance to step back and take it all in.

The lights, the fans, the players hanging on his every word. Regardless of his team’s record, it’s the excitement of game night that always gets to him. He's been around football his entire life, and being a coach is what he was always meant to be.

“I love this team, I love this game,” he said after leading Taos to a 21-6 win over Bernalillo in a nondistrict game that not only marked his return to the team, but also had more media coverage than he’s used to.

