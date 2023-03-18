ALBUQUERQUE — Cheer trophies and Taos have become a yearly tradition.
Over the 17 years, the Taos cheerleading program has been the gold standard, having grown into dominance at the Class 4A level. On Saturday afternoon in The Pit, the Tigers added yet another blue trophy their already plentiful case.
Taos bested Valencia by a 173.8-166.47 margin to claim its third straight 4A title and the eighth in the last 10 years.
The Tigers were one of two schools to bring home a blue trophy, and it was another Taos County school that did it: Questa claimed its second straight 1A/2A title, as its 171.93 point total beat out Melrose and Pecos in the process. For Taos head coach Lisa Abeyta-Valerio, that comes as no surprise because of the strong youth program in Taos that is feeding the high school talented and tested performers.
"They believe in themselves, and they work so hard," Abeyta-Valerio said. "They suffer and they work through injuries and everything. Just trust the process."
Only Valencia in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic a year later halted the championship run Taos has been on. In fact, the last time the Tigers failed to leave Albuquerque without a trophy, none of the current crop of cheerleaders was even in school.
It has become a tradition like no other, and the Tigers seem determined to keep it alive for as long as possible.
"Three rings [is] a dream," senior Larissa Chavez said.
Chavez has been a varsity member since she was in the eighth grade, and she said the club cheer program helped prepare her to take on such a lofty position at such a young age. She added she took her cues from the upperclassmen who came before her and learned how to pass on the leadership needed to maintain Taos' status as the premier 4A program.
"Your nerves kinda calm down from when you're an eighth grader compared to when you're a senior," Chavez said. "It's a lot easier to deal with."
But the nervous tension is still there in the moment before taking on the floor, right?
"Yeah, but it gets a little easier because you have to be the one to talk to the younger ones instead of you being talked to," said fellow senior Ashlee Montoya, who has been a varsity member since the eight grade.
This year's team had a senior-heavy presence, with eight on the roster, but the rest of the 28 cheerleaders on the roster are underclassmen or eighth graders. Youth didn't show during the Tigers' cheer with music performance, as they performed brilliantly throughout it.
How confident were they? Several teammates tackled each other in celebration upon completion.
"When we hear all of our fans, we know," Montoya said. "Our fans are the biggest ones out here and we loved them so much. And when they yell, we know we hit everything, and it's awesome."
While Taos has claimed its special place in 4A, Capital and Santa Fe High are trying to rise to the challenge of competing in 5A. Neither team made it to the podium, but both have a foundation of underclassmen who went through a significant learning process.
The Demonettes placed ninth out of 15 teams with 151.5 points, while Capital was 15th with a 134.8 score.
Santa Fe High is in the process of rebuilding the program, which finished 18th last year but had a much better performance this time around. After a three-year absence, Gina Branch returned as head coach last summer and brought on her daughter, Marissa Branch, as an assistant.
The younger Branch was a part of the program's 2014 state championship team and competed at New Mexico State University. She and fellow assistant Micaela Apodaca, who also was a member of both teams with Branch, bring a cache that resonated with the current group of Demonettes.
Marissa said she saw a huge improvement from the team throughout the season, which gave the coaches encouragement Santa Fe High can compete again in 5A. The Demonettes even brought home a first-place trophy in the Spirit of Hope Challenge in Tingley Coliseum on Jan. 28.
"They really came together as a team," Marissa said. "And we've come together as a program."
Capital had an off performance in its gameday routine, with a fall on one of the stunts. Jaguars head coach Laura Jurado said performing under the bright lights of state cheer was daunting for a program that has just four upperclassmen. She said many of the cheerleaders had no experience in the sport but they battled throughout the season to improve.
Jurado said she was proud of the way her team continued to perform despite the mistake. Capital improved on its 66.17 score in the Game Day routine with a 68.63 in the Cheer with Music portion of the competition.
"They're young, but I believe they're mentally prepared and mature enough to understand that, 'Hey, we just gotta keep on moving,'" Jurado said. "That's all we can do."