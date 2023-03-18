ALBUQUERQUE — Cheer trophies and Taos have become a yearly tradition.

Over the 17 years, the Taos cheerleading program has been the gold standard, having grown into dominance at the Class 4A level. On Saturday afternoon in The Pit, the Tigers added yet another blue trophy their already plentiful case.

Taos bested Valencia by a 173.8-166.47 margin to claim its third straight 4A title and the eighth in the last 10 years.