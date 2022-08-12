For the 2022 football season, the Taos Tigers will try to make their opponents’ home their home away from home.

The Tigers will be packing up the team bus for the season, because they will be on the road for most, if not all, it. Anaya Field is undergoing extensive repairs Taos head coach Art Abreu Jr. said are long overdue. With the field out of commission, the Tigers are practicing at Taos Middle School and playing at least three “home” games 28 miles north at Questa High School. Along with road trips to Aztec, Grants, St. Michael’s, Española Valley and Bernalillo, Abreu estimates the team will travel almost 2,000 miles this season.

“We’re not going to sing the ‘Boo-Hoo’ song that we got 10 road games,” Abreu said. “I feel bad for the seniors, who will have 14 home games during their careers as of now. Most classes are guaranteed 20, and these guys might get 14.”

