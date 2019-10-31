So it all comes down to this.
The final week of the prep football regular season (for most) is finally here, which means we’ve basically reached the elimination mode for the handful of bubble teams. For most, it’s all about playoff positioning and, for some, a shot at a district title.
Here’s a glance at this weekend’s big games involving teams from our area:
Friday
Bernalillo (6-3, 2-2 in 2/5-4A) at Taos (5-4, 3-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Overview: This isn’t a playoff game but it sure has the look and feel of the postseason. At stake for the host Tigers is sole possession of second place (at least) and a virtual lock for a home game in next week’s opening round of the Class 4A postseason.
Credit Taos head coach Art Abreu Jr. for salvaging this sinking ship. The Tigers looked lost and demoralized during a four-game losing streak that saw them get shut out twice. He talked then about the need to play with the heart of a champion like the 2018 team did in winning 4A. Beating St. Pius two weeks ago was a huge step in the recovery process, and a win at home against a tough and physical Bernalillo squad will only solidify the Tigers as a legitimate threat in the playoffs.
If anything else, a Taos win eliminates the potential mess of a three-way tie for second in 2/5-4A along with St. Pius. No one wants to make sense of the mathematical formula when determining which of those teams gets top billing heading into the playoffs.
The favorite: Taos by 1.
Why: This is the best matchup of all the local games this weekend so, really, it comes down to turnovers. If the Tigers can avoid them, they should get the dub.
Saturday
Raton (4-5, 1-2 in 2-3A) at St. Michael’s (4-4, 2-1)
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Overview: The injury bug is having its way with the Horsemen this week. Both Derek Roybal and Ray Lynch, two of the team’s top three RBs, are out with concussions. That puts the onus on junior Lucas Montoya and a relative varsity newcomer, sophomore Daymon Lujan.
The Horsemen need this game to have a legitimate claim at a first-round home game in the 3A playoffs, which start next week. A loss doesn’t mean a road trip but it does open the door for a bottom-four seed since it would mean a rare sub-.500 regular season for the perennial power.
St. Mike’s is a team with serious issues. The talent is there to make a deep playoff run but the constant trouble of running the ball is a concern. That, and the passing game often becomes a game of let’s-see-how-far-he-can-throw-it with a scrambling Lucas Coriz trying to buy time and create plays off script. Perhaps most important of all is whether or not this team can play with the sense of urgency and heart the coaches are looking for.
The favorite: St. Michael’s by 10.
Why: Stopping Raton RB Cayden Walton is the key, so expect an overloaded box that will force the Tigers to grind it out with hopes of hitting the occasional deep ball.
West Las Vegas (6-3, 2-1 in 2-3A) at Robertson (8-1, 3-0)
Game time: Noon
Overview: The Meadow City Rivalry is one of the most underrated in the state, but it’s close to the end-all/be-all for people in Las Vegas. This particular rendition could springboard the winner into a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs.
Here’s the thing: Robertson’s rep will be dinged to a certain degree with the absence of head coach Leroy Gonzalez. He’s out, serving a one-game suspension after getting the heave-ho in last week’s win over St. Mike’s.
In truth, the Cardinals are a well-oiled machine and don’t appear to be threatened by their coach’s loss. They certainly didn’t skip a beat in the Horsemen blowout, a game that made them look every bit as scary as any of the previous four Robertson teams that reached the state title game. Let that sink in.
We can talk all day about this matchup’s offensive numbers. The pass-happy Dons, after all, are led by senior QB John Balizan and his 17-TD, 1,700-yard stat line. Robertson counters with WR Antonio Padilla and the two-headed rushing monster of RB Santiago Gonzales and QB Matthew Gonzales. Thing is, this game features the two stingiest defenses in 2-3A. Points will be at a premium.
The favorite: Robertson by 7.
Why: Rivalry games are tough to predict but let’s face it: Robertson has the look and feel of a team with a deep playoff run written all over it. It’ll be close the entire way, but Cards prevail.
No. 9 seed Santa Rosa (3-6) at No. 8 Escalante (4-6)
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Overview: Class 2A state playoffs, opening round.
To say it’s been a down year for the Lobos would be a comical understatement. They’ve won exactly half as many games as the worst season head coach Dusty Giles has had in his Escalante tenure, one that dates to 2012 when the program started its run of remarkable and, let’s face it, unprecedented success for a school that hadn’t had much of it.
The Lobos have averaged more than 10 wins the previous seven seasons, making 2019 a head scratcher. To be fair, they’re pretty young. The team’s top two offensive threats, QB Brendon Giles and RB Dante Salazar, are both juniors. The pair has combined for more than 1,700 rushing yards, but Giles has struggled throwing the ball. He’s completing just 37 percent of his passes and has more picks (13) than touchdowns (11).
Lying in wait for the winner is a trip to two-time defending state champ Eunice, a team whose 28-game winning streak was snapped earlier this year.
The favorite: Escalante by 3.
Why: The Lobos come stumbling into the playoffs, having lost three of their last four. Still, the red turf is a tough place to play in November. Edge to the home team.
