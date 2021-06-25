The last 30 minutes were unkind to the New Mexico United on Friday night.
The Colorado Springs Switchback scored three times in that span to rally for a 3-1 win over the United at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., in USL Championship action. The Switchback won their third straight match. The loss was the first in four outings for New Mexico, but it underscored a theme so far in the season — a lack of scoring.
The United (4-3-2) have scored just four goals in their last five matches, which has produced a 2-2-1 record. In an evenly played match, they outshot Colorado Springs 12-10, but only five were on goal.
The one shot New Mexico slotted into the net opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Andrew Tinari kept his corner kick on the ground to Josh Suggs at the top of the penalty box, and he slotted it into the upper left of the net.
The score remained 1-0 until the 59th minute when Switchback forward Michee Ngalina broke through on the left side and sent a pass to the far post to Deshane Beckford, who found an open net for the equalizer.
Nine minutes later, Colorado Springs (4-2-2) took command when defender Sebastian Anderson lofted a perfect pass to a streaking Hadji Berry, who one-touched it past United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis for a 2-1 edge.
Berry was not done for the night, as he took a thru ball from midfielder Andre Lewis and beat the United back line and fired a shot from 15 yards past a diving Tambakis for a 3-1 advantage. In the process, Berry became the first player in the league to reach double figures in goals at 10.
The United will try to rebound Wednesday when they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Real Monarchs SLC.
