Performing her duties as a Santa Fe High “ringer,” St. Michael’s Raylee Hunt celebrates after scoring against Santa Fe Prep for the Santa Fe High team on Wednesday during a game of water polo at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The game ended in a 9-9 tie.
Santa Fe High’s Ian Wald, top center, lunges for the ball Wednesday as Santa Fe Prep’s Francois Burger, right, looks for an open player and Will Furlanetto, left, tries to keep the pressure on during a game of water polo between the two swimming teams at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Every splash of chlorinated water from the roughly 20 swimmers turned water polo competitors crammed into a 25-yard by 15-yard boundary stung her eyes. The gaggle of players from Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Prep clutched and stabbed at the ball — and each other in the process — as it bobbed in the choppy wake. The only thing Hunt trusted was the voice of her Santa Fe High teammate Ruby Sallah.
“Her voice is very vocal,” said Hunt, a “ringer” for the Demons who normally swims for
St. Michael’s. “I would just listen to her voice to see if she was open or if I had a shot. That was really helpful.”
The swimming teams for Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe High got together in the pool at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Wednesday night for a “friendly” match against each other. While it wasn’t the highest quality of play, both teams played with plenty of intensity for the hour they were in the pool.
Santa Fe High held a 9-6 lead late in the final period before Prep rallied for three straight goals to force a 9-all tie to end it.
The head coaches for both programs — Santa Fe Prep’s Dave Caldwell and Santa Fe High’s Ty Levis — decided playing water polo would be a nice break from the monotony of the last days of swimming practice — especially with a two-week break between the district and state swim meets.
Caldwell said it had been a tradition between the two programs prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and this the first time they had played since then.
While Caldwell has his team compete with each other a couple of times a month during the season, the Santa Fe High team had practices Monday and Tuesday for the exhibition. So, there experience level for both teams wasn’t high, but Caldwell said the match showed the caliber of athletes Santa Fe has.
And it’s something that rarely gets seen by the public in general.
“It’s not like a basketball arena, where everyone is there to see them,” Caldwell said. “Maybe at an assembly or a pep rally, they might say something about how well they did. For the most part, you don’t hear a word about them.”
Santa Fe High senior Rylan Martinez, who played in goal for a couple of periods, said he had a lot of fun doing something other than laps in the pool. He even recorded four saves in the second period.
But like any goalie, he remembered the one shot that got away.
“It was the one that I bounced in the air — and it was a pretty good jump on my part — but it bounced into the goal anyway,” Martinez said. “But it was pretty cool.”
Ella Browne, a Prep freshman, said it was fun to have a different opponent than her teammates for once. She added playing a team sport is a little different because she can actually rely on teammates instead of trying to do everything on her own.
Still, with so many people in the area of the ball, it led to some players shooting blind at the goal.
“In the game, you start to get hyper and you just want to get [the ball] out of the there,” Browne said.
The first few periods, while filled with action and intensity, struck the right balance of competitiveness and fun. Hunt, a state champion cross-country and track star, adapted very well to water polo, scoring six of Santa Fe High’s nine goals.
But things changed in the fourth and fifth periods. One Santa Fe High player was ejected from the pool after an altercation away from the ball. Then, a Prep player left the pool for an unspecified transgression.
Both teams were guilty of dunking opponents underwater in an attempt to get the ball, which led Caldwell to call to a premature end to the game.
“Things started to get chippy at the end,” Caldwell said. “Part of that was playing in the middle of the pool. That had a huge impact. And we played with a couple of more players than we should have, just trying to get everybody involved.”
Even though the exhibition might not have left everybody happy in the immediate aftermath, it did not quell the enthusiasm for trying this again next year.
Caldwell said he might try to get the teams to play at Salvador Perez Pool and limit the sides to seven per team. He added the teams could alternate periods between boys and girls teams.
Regardless, he said the show will go on, because it serves a greater purpose.
“[The] thing that we’re missing is that physicality,” Caldwell said. “If anything, coming out of COVID what we’re missing is that. They’ve been in a bubble for a couple of years, and they don’t know how to interact with each other.”