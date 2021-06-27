Mother Nature got the last laugh, apparently.
After weeks of near-triple-digit heat — and sometimes solidly on the plus side of 100; just ask anyone who labored through the state tennis and track championships the last two weekends — we’re entering a stretch of a few days with high temperatures below 80 for much of the north-central part of the state.
Monday’s forecast for Albuquerque is overcast skies with a high of 74. Just nine days before, it was well over 100 on the courts at the state tennis tournament, forcing a number of players to suffer through cramps or retire early. Same, too, for the sweltering heat at the University of New Mexico’s track facility, a place that any fan can tell you has no place to escape the heat.
Thanks, Mother Nature. You’re hilarious.
u u u
A couple of footnotes to the Class 4A track and field meet: Pojoaque Valley graduate Hennessei Calabaza finished her prep career with third- and fourth-place finishes in the discus and shot put, respectively.
Calabaza broke through the 100-foot barrier in the discus with a toss of 100-5 in her first throw of the finals and came within an inch of tying for second.
A surprisingly familiar face at the meet was Los Alamos throws coach and former head football coach Bob Scott. He said in 2019 he was retiring from coaching, but he admitted Friday he could not get away from it. Scott coached graduate Max Berndt to a shot put title and a second in the discus. While the Los Alamos girls did not score a single point in the throwing competitions despite scoring 1831/2 points, Jenna Harris came close by finishing seventh in the javelin.
u u u
And then there were three.
Hannah Robbins, the daughter of former University of New Mexico men’s basketball star Rob Robbins, has narrowed her recruiting list to three. Her dad made the announcement Saturday on Facebook.
Offered scholarships to 11 Division I schools, the 6-foot forward from Phoenix has trimmed the finalists to St. John’s, UC Santa Barbara and UNM.
She visited all three on official recruiting visits in the past two weeks, spending a few days in Albuquerque before heading to Queens, N.Y., to tour St. John’s and then earlier this week to Santa Barbara, Calif.
The elder Robbins, who grew up in Farmington and was a four-year starter at guard for the Lobos from 1987-91, said his daughter will make her decision in the coming week.
u u u
Santa Fe Indian School did not compete in any sports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it had a presence at the Class 5A track and field meet. Chris Humetewa collected a pair of third-place finishes in the 3,200 and 1,600 meters for Rio Rancho Cleveland, and Isaiah Velasquez anchored the Santa Fe High 3,200 relay team to a sixth.
Also earning recognition was another SFIS athlete — Larissa Scott was honored during the boys 3,200 with the Ralph Ortiz Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Club of Santa Fe scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship will help Scott when the SFIS valedictorian attends Stanford University in the fall.
u u u
The National Golf Foundation reported this week that people are returning to golf courses in droves. That’s to be expected, given the lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions all over the country.
Rounds were up 18.1 percent in May, compared to the same month a year before. They’re up 33.6 percent for the year. Both figures were generated by Golf Datatech’s national rounds played research.
Interest in golf spiked during the pandemic, as it was one of the few outdoor activities that wasn’t off limits. Precautions were put in place to make it safer, such as the Santa Fe courses removing rakes from sand traps and telling golfers to leave the pins in when putting — both attempts to reduce the spread of the disease in what was deemed high-contact areas.
Daily rounds across the U.S. in July, August and September of 2020, were up nearly 20 percent over the rolling three-year average from the same period in 2017-19. The projections call for a 15- to 20-percent spike in 2021 over the same stretch last year.
Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe hosted approximately 40,000 rounds of golf last year, and that figure could climb as high as 50,000 this summer.
u u u
All right, we’re nearing the halfway point of the Pecos League season and we have an important announcement for all Fuego fans: The coming week (or three) represents the make-or-break point for the boys in turquoise.
The Fuego took a day off Sunday after splitting a six-game series in Alpine, the end of which was a demoralizing doubleheader sweep for the Cowboys on Saturday. At 13-13 overall, Santa Fe trails Tucson by 31/2 games.
Up next is a critical six-game homestand that kicks off a three-week run that has the Fuego playing 16 of their next 19 games at Fort Marcy Ballpark. That doesn’t include the July 11 Pecos League All-Star Game at the Fort.
Santa Fe does most of its heavy lifting on its home grass, winning eight of the 10 games it has played at home so far. It’s the fewest home dates anyone in the Mountain South Division has played.
If form holds, the Fuego will emerge from this three-week stretch somewhere around 10 games over .500 and in the heat of the division’s top spot.
The party begins Monday night with a visit from league doormat Salina (2-22) for a four-game series.
In short, if you’re not on the Fuego bandwagon yet, now’s the time to jump on board.
u u u
When Albuquerque Eldorado’s Maria Barela, who played at Las Vegas Robertson as an eighth grader and freshman, completed her prep career with a fourth-place finish in the javelin, it completed a pretty good year for her family.
She played for her dad, Leroy Barela, with the Lady Eagles and helped them to the District 2-5A title and a Class 5A semifinal appearance. Coach Barela was awarded the district’s coach of the year honor for his effort in just his second year at the school.
u u u
The Taos girls track and field team finished in 21st place with one of the most unique point totals in recent memory — 0.20 points. Rising senior Madelyn Trujillo finished in a five-way tie for sixth place in the high jump by clearing a height of 4-6 in her first jump.
New Mexico Activities Association bylaws state that ties for a position in the event can be broken by the most scratches at the previous height.
Trujillo, Albuquerque Academy’s Elizabeth Peterson, Hattie Harrison of Artesia, Hallie Armstrong from Aztec and Roswell Goddard’s Tanya Euland all cleared 4-6 on their first jump, as well as the opening height of 4-4.
Since none of them had any scratches until 4-8, they all split the single point for a sixth-place finish.
u u u
Santa Fe’s Santos Rugby Club is becoming quite familiar with heartbreaking losses to the New Mexico Brujos. For the second time in the past three weeks, the Brujos held off the Santos, this time by a 31-29 score in Albuquerque Saturday.
The teams were tied at 17-all after a half, but Albuquerque took advantage of several penalties to bag two converted tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take a 31-14 lead. The Santos rallied behind Tanner Graham’s second conversion of the game, then wing Justin Stallworth’s swerving run into the corner with two minutes left presented Santa Fe with a chance to tie.
However, Graham’s conversion attempt from a difficult angle sailed wide.
The Santos are now 2-3 in post-pandemic matches with a road trip to Colorado pending on that state’s reopening guidelines.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.