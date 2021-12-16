Boys basketball
Española Valley 75, Capital 57
What happened: The Sundevils almost let a solid defensive effort slip away in the first half, but held on to beat the Jaguars on Thursday for the third time in as many weeks. Española built a 37-23 lead, but Capital used a 12-4 run to get within 41-35 midway through the third quarter before the Sundevils pushed the lead back up to 51-41 late in the quarter. The Sundevils continue to show they are dangerous from the perimeter by hitting 10 3-pointers.
Top players: Marin Rodriguez led Española with 20 points, while Ollie Fell added 19. Anthony Alvez was the lone double-digit scorer for Capital with 19 points.
What’s next: The Sundevils (10-1) play Rio Rancho Cleveland at home Dec. 22. Capital (6-4) gets 10 days off before taking on Taos to open the Stu Clark Tournament in Las Vegas, N.M., on Dec. 27.
Mesa Vista 54, Tierra Encantada 26
What happened: It’s a good time to be a Trojan. The girls team is 5-0, and the boys improved to 6-0 in a dominating performance against the Alacranes at home. Mesa Vista head coach Richard Apodaca scheduled the game right before playing two games in Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Luján Tournament to give the Trojans a traditional three-games-in-three-days tournament experience — even if one of them isn’t a tournament game. “We wanted them to get into a rhythm and simulate the tournament experience,” Apodaca said. “We got to sit some kids in the second half and that was really good. We always need more experience when you’re playing eighth graders, freshmen and sophomores.”
Top players: Eighth grader Jordan Gallegos had a team-high 12 points to lead the Trojans, and junior Brandon Sandoval added eight.
What’s next: Mesa Vista takes on Academy for Technology and the Classics in an 8 a.m. game of White bracket of the Ben Luján Tournament on Friday. Tierra Encantada (1-4) plays at Santa Fe Waldorf on Friday.
Las Vegas Robertson 89, Santa Rosa 53
What happened: The Cardinals are starting to get their basketball legs, as they built a 73-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter of a nondistrict game in Santa Rosa. Roberson blew the game open by outscoring the Lions 26-10 in the second quarter for a 43-22 lead and scored 29 points in the third. "We're starting to get our legs under us and understanding the defensive schemes and rotations," said Cardinals head coach James Branch. "It was exciting."
Top players: After scoring 55 points against Estancia on Saturday, senior guard Mathew Gonzales dropped in 42 points as an encore. Jesse James Gonzales, added 13, Mateo Contreras scored 11 and Kenneth Montoya had 10. Santa Rosa was led by Jakub Gage's 13 points, and Marky Chavez added 10.
What's next: Robertson (3-2) plays at Socorro on Saturday.
Girls
Capital 48, Newcomb 26
What happened: The Lady Jaguars rebounded from a tough loss to St. Michael's by holding the Lady Skyhawks to nine points in the first half for a 23-9 lead in the first game of the Eddie Peña Classic in Grants. Newcomb never reached double figures in a quarter as the Lady Jaguars defense was air-tight.
Top players: Annalise Leos led Capital with 14 points, and Amerie Romero scored 12. Lary Yazzie led the Lady Skyhawks with 12.
What's next: Capital (3-5) returns to Grants Saturday to play a doubleheader, facing the host Lady Pirates and Rio Rancho.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.